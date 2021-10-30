UFC 267: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (October 30, 2021)?

UFC 267 is all set to go down at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. A light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira will headline the stacked card.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen will go toe-to-toe for the interim bantamweight championship.

A lightweight banger between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker is also set to go down on the UFC 267 main card.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira - Television channels

Below, you can find all the relevant information regarding the live broadcast of UFC 267 in the United Kingdom, the United States and India.

United States

The UFC 267 early prelims, prelims and pay-per-view main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN+. One thing to note is that although UFC 267 is a numbered event, it is not available on pay-per-view. People with a subscription to ESPN+ can enjoy the whole event for free. Those who do not have a subscription can buy it for $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

It's usually more economical for viewers to buy the UFC Bundle at $89.98. With that, you get a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and access to pay-per-view's as well. However, due to the fact that UFC 267 is not a pay-per-view event, it would be wise to use that option for another UFC pay-per-view event.

There is another option called the Disney Bundle, which costs $13.99 per month. This pocket-friendly package comes with susbctiptions for Disney+, ESPN+ and the ad-inclusive version of HULU.

The UFC 267 prelims can also be watched on ESPN News, written as ESPNews. You can access the platform through Sling, VIdgo, Fubo, AT&T TV, Hulu Live and YouTube.

The early prelims for UFC 267 can be enjoyed on the UFC Fight Pass. A subscription can be purchased for $9.99 monthly or $95.99 yearly.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card of UFC 267 will be telecast live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom. The event will also be available on the BT Sport app and website.

Monthly, contract-free BT Sport passes can be bought for £25 and are cancellable at any time. You don't need BT Broadband in order to purchase the monthly pass.

If UK viewers want a long-term subscription in addition to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages, they can opt for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. If you are a Sky TV customer, then BT Sport can be added to your television for £20 per month.

India

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Indian fans can enjoy the UFC 267 broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). Alternatively, you can watch the event on the Sony LIV app and website if you have a subscription. Subscriptions can be purchased for Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard