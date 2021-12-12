×
UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier full card results and video highlights

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier poster via Instagram @dustinpoirer
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
Modified Dec 12, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Feature

UFC 269 was the last pay-per-view event of 2021. The stacked card was headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira went into the bout riding a magnificent nine-fight winning streak that saw him beat the likes of Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. Meanwhile, Poirier got his second lightweight title shot after back-to-back stoppage victories over Conor McGregor.

The co-main event at UFC 269 featured a women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Nunes was coming off a featherweight title defense against Megan Anderson. Meanwhile, Pena got a shot at the title after a dominant submission win over Sara McCann.

The UFC 269 main card featured a welterweight clash between ranked contenders Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also made his flyweight debut against Kai Kara France on the main card at UFC 269. The main card action kicked off with a bantamweight battle between Sean O'Malley and Raulian Paiva.

UFC 269 main card results

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission (1:02 of Round 3)

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission (3:26 of Round 2)

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara France def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO (3:21 of Round 1)

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (4:42 of Round 1)

UFC 269 prelims results

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via KO (punches) - (0:26 of Round 2)

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via TKO (strikes) - (1:28 of Round 1)

UFC 269 early prelims results

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via submission (3:13 of Round 1)

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via TKO (4:15 of Round 2)

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (4:59 of Round 1)

UFC 269 main-card highlights

Charles Oliveira looked to make his first lightweight defense against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 269 headliner. Oliveira dominated Poirier on the ground in round 2 after taking some significant damage in the opening round. 'Do Bronx' sunk in a rear-naked choke to eventually earn the victory at 01:02 of the third round.

Calientito comienzo en esta pelea estelar🔥🔥🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/twdnVk0unD
Increíbles los bombazos y la inteligencia de @DustinPoirier 💥 #UFC269 https://t.co/vdQXilu4rU
Impresionantes los golpes sobre la lona de @CharlesDoBronxs 🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/SXsih5ZCpL
Charles Oliveira does what Conor McGregor could not and takes care of Dustin Poirier in the 3rd round #UFC269 https://t.co/b0He02If7a
🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs 🇧🇷 vence a Dustin Poirier por la vía de sumisión para defender su campeonato peso ligero🏆 #UFC269 https://t.co/Au2D5Pyd0l

Amanda Nunes was looking to make her sixth bantamweight title defense against Julianna Pena in the co-main event at UFC 269. Nunes entered the fight as a -900 favorite, according to some betting books.

However, Pena refused to back down and chose to stand and trade against one of the greatest fighters of all time. Nunes looked exhausted going into round 2 as she loaded up on her punches seeking a finish. In one of the greatest upsets in UFC history, Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Primer aviso de la campeona @Amanda_Leoa #UFC269 https://t.co/1kaMnmCkop
Buscando la sumisión @VenezuelanVixen al terminar el primer round💥 #UFC269 https://t.co/Vqj3MebRsF
QUE INTERCAMBIO entre @Amanda_Leoa y @VenezuelanVixen 💥 #UFC269 https://t.co/GHYRzlU3hJ
JULIANNA PENA. AND NEW. https://t.co/aKm77njBXU
🇻🇪 @VenezuelanVixen 🇻🇪 vence a Amanda Nunes por la vía de sumisión en el segundo round🚨 #UFC269 https://t.co/pPqrCUrfom

Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio locked horns in a welterweight bout at UFC 269. The fighters chose to stand and trade for the majority of the fight, which went back-and-forth. Neal managed to reel in a split decision win after three closely contested rounds.

Se prenden las acciones entre @HandzOfSteelMMA y @SPonzinibbioMMA en este primer round #UFC269 https://t.co/Kho0vn1N02
Poniendo a trabajar el pateo @SPonzinibbioMMA 🙌 #UFC269 https://t.co/iBLPaidBjS
Intercambio de bombazos en este round definitivo🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/qqQ2MF15Az
Una guerra en este ultimo round del combate #UFC269 https://t.co/q31YDh8ZKg
🇺🇸 @HandzOfSteelMMA 🇺🇸 derrota a Santiago Ponzinibbio por decisión dividida #UFC269 https://t.co/DLERsjK4M9

Cody Garbrandt made his flyweight debut against No.6-ranked Kai Kara France at UFC 269. The Kiwi took his time to feel Garbrandt out before dropping him with a flush right hand. While Garbrandt recovered momentarily, another combo from Kai Kara-France forced the referee to step in at 03:21 of the opening round.

Kai Kara-France knocks out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269 https://t.co/0aEuhhkO6F
🇳🇿 @KaiKaraFrance 🇳🇿 derrota a Cody Garbrandt con un increíble KO🔥#UFC269 https://t.co/gzNAiPdlv0

Sean O'Malley took on Raulian Paiva to start off the pay-per-view action at UFC 269. The showing was impressive from 'Suga' as he delivered yet another highlight reel knockout in the very first round.

Conecta con la recta @SugaSeanMMA en este primer round #UFC269 https://t.co/65RMQuZCrK
Sean O’Malley looked damn near perfect tonight. The power he possesses and the length he fights with is only going to be a bigger problem as he continues to grow. #UFC269 https://t.co/Qr1h6b9jni
🇺🇸 @SugaSeanMMA 🇺🇸 derrota a Raulian Paiva con un TKO descomunal💥 #UFC269 https://t.co/hFMsxZ2nrT

UFC 269 prelims highlights

Josh Emmett returned to the octagon after a one-year hiatus to face Dan Ige in the UFC 269 prelims. Emmett picked up a clear decision victory in what looked to be a closely contested bout.

Demostrando su poder en este primer round @JoshEmmettUFC 💥 #UFC269 https://t.co/SGPEQMdPT6
Intercambio de golpes entre @JoshEmmettUFC y @DynamiteDan808 en este segundo round #UFC269 https://t.co/Vsrt6MYt4C
Se calientan las acciones en este round definitivo🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/Tf4Ijsjqfg
🇺🇸 @JoshEmmettUFC 🇺🇸 vence a Dan Ige por decisión unánime en una pelea muy cerrada #UFC269 https://t.co/5wcMjNAXk5

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz faced No.8-ranked Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 269 prelims. Cruz miraculously survived an early knockdown from Munhoz and went on to land some damage of his own towards the end of round 1. 'The Dominator' dictated the exchanges throughout the rest of the fight to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Increíble conexión de @PedroMunhozMMA 😨 #UFC269 https://t.co/2m9IXKY7Mb
El excampeón @DominickCruz responde en este segundo round #UFC269 https://t.co/4FOf6v0bOE
Ambos @PedroMunhozMMA y @DominickCruz buscando gana este round definitivo💪 #UFC269 https://t.co/wgSGSMVHLW
🇺🇸 @DominickCruz 🇺🇸 derrota por decisión unánime a Pedro Munhoz en una aguerrida pelea👊 #UFC269 https://t.co/khB1wC85Xg

The UFC 269 prelims saw a heavyweight clash between Augusto Sakai and Tai Tuivasa. Both fighters started slow, feeling each other out in the first round. 'Bam Bam' hurt Sakai with a left hook in the opening seconds of round 2 and followed it up with a ferocious onslaught to earn a TKO victory.

Rodillas potentes de @AugustoSakai en este round de estudio🙌 #UFC269 https://t.co/gLoQR1s59y
Oh my god! Tai Tuivasa knocked him out cold! Slept him!🤯 Shoey time!👟🍺 @ufc #UFC269 https://t.co/9Mi3wK7dF0
🇦🇺 @BamBamTuivasa 🇦🇺 vence a Augusto Sakai con un KO espectacular en el segundo round🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/4lyLlxJa1n

Bruno Silva faced Jordan Wright in a middleweight battle at the UFC 269 prelims. Silva made quick work of Wright, delivering a highlight reel knockout at 01:28 of the opening round.

GRAN FINALIZACION💥Bruno Silva demuestra su poder en esta contienda #UFC269 https://t.co/SMIz8gkaq0
🇧🇷Bruno Silva🇧🇷 vence a Jordan Wright por la vía del TKO en el primer round💪 #UFC269 https://t.co/D6griC84DB

UFC 269 early prelims highlights

Surging middleweights Andre Muniz and Eryk Anders clashed at the UFC 269 prelims. Muniz delivered an impressive performance, submitting Anders via armbar in round 1.

Impresionante derribo de @AndreMunizUFC para abrir este primer round🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/Q0GLfYjG3i
INCREIBLE SUMISION @AndreMunizUFC consigue la finalización en el primer round💥 #UFC269 https://t.co/4OEaVkDpis
🇧🇷 @AndreMunizUFC 🇧🇷 vence a Eryk Anders por la vía de la sumisión en una gran exhibición #UFC269 https://t.co/vZGiH8sj4Y

Erin Blanchfield took on Miranda Maverick in a women's flyweight clash at the UFC 269 early prelims. Blanchfield repeatedly took Maverick to the ground over the course of three rounds to earn a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Control de @Blanchfield_MMA para empezar este combate #UFC269 https://t.co/8nwUFuPBeM
Gran intercambio entre @FearTheMaverick y @Blanchfield_MMA con un derribo incluido👊 #UFC269 https://t.co/MZ7dLHLlDg
Dominante actuación por parte de @Blanchfield_MMA tras conseguir el record de derribos en peso mosca #UFC269 https://t.co/0ZenflpBJh
🇺🇸 @Blanchfield_MMA 🇺🇸 derrotá de forma dominante a Miranda Maverick por decisión unánime🙌 #UFC269 https://t.co/w7hDkf4B0h

Ryan Hall faced Darrick Minner in a featherweight bout in the early prelims of UFC 269. Hall dominated Minner on the ground to reel in a decision victory.

Intento de sumisión por parte de @RyanHall5050 y @DarrickMinner se logra escapar🤝 #UFC269 https://t.co/ocFb0Nx1t3
Estrategia sobre la lona en este segundo round de la contienda #UFC269 https://t.co/UYaBh6F754
🇺🇸 @RyanHall5050 🇺🇸 vence a Darrick Minner por decisión unánime en intrigante pelea #UFC269 https://t.co/cwXEyGaCHY

The UFC 269 early prelims saw a bantamweight battle between Randy Costa and Tony Kelley. Kelley emerged as the early aggressor and put Costa on the backfoot from the opening round. Kelley went on to dominate Costa and finish him with vicious ground and pound 04:15 into the second round.

Agresividad y presión por parte de @TonyKelleyMMA en este primer round👊 #UFC269 https://t.co/4JPxvX5KoE
Increíble TKO @TonyKelleyMMA consigue una victoria importante🧨 #UFC269 https://t.co/iFbgmEQvRv
🇺🇸 @TonyKelleyMMA 🇺🇸 vence a Randy Costa por la vía del TKO en el segundo round🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/bsaZMNhCiI

A women's flyweight battle between Gillian Robertson and Priscila Cachoeira started off the action at UFC 269. Robertson delivered a slick submission win over Cachoeira just before the bell went off in the opening round.

Venciendo el timbre🙌 Tenemos nuestra primera finalización de la noche💥 @Savage_UFC #UFC269 https://t.co/NegmKD99v7

🇨🇦 @Savage_UFC 🇨🇦 vence a Priscila Cachoeira por la vía de la sumisión en el primer round #UFC269 https://t.co/imPvmjtnwC

Edited by C. Naik
