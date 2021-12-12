UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier full card results and video highlights

UFC 269 was the last pay-per-view event of 2021. The stacked card was headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira went into the bout riding a magnificent nine-fight winning streak that saw him beat the likes of Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler. Meanwhile, Poirier got his second lightweight title shot after back-to-back stoppage victories over Conor McGregor.

The co-main event at UFC 269 featured a women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Nunes was coming off a featherweight title defense against Megan Anderson. Meanwhile, Pena got a shot at the title after a dominant submission win over Sara McCann.

The UFC 269 main card featured a welterweight clash between ranked contenders Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also made his flyweight debut against Kai Kara France on the main card at UFC 269. The main card action kicked off with a bantamweight battle between Sean O'Malley and Raulian Paiva.

UFC 269 main card results

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission (1:02 of Round 3)

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission (3:26 of Round 2)

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara France def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO (3:21 of Round 1)

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (4:42 of Round 1)

UFC 269 prelims results

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via KO (punches) - (0:26 of Round 2)

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via TKO (strikes) - (1:28 of Round 1)

UFC 269 early prelims results

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via submission (3:13 of Round 1)

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via TKO (4:15 of Round 2)

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (4:59 of Round 1)

UFC 269 main-card highlights

Charles Oliveira looked to make his first lightweight defense against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 269 headliner. Oliveira dominated Poirier on the ground in round 2 after taking some significant damage in the opening round. 'Do Bronx' sunk in a rear-naked choke to eventually earn the victory at 01:02 of the third round.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Charles Oliveira does what Conor McGregor could not and takes care of Dustin Poirier in the 3rd round #UFC269 Charles Oliveira does what Conor McGregor could not and takes care of Dustin Poirier in the 3rd round #UFC269 https://t.co/b0He02If7a

Amanda Nunes was looking to make her sixth bantamweight title defense against Julianna Pena in the co-main event at UFC 269. Nunes entered the fight as a -900 favorite, according to some betting books.

However, Pena refused to back down and chose to stand and trade against one of the greatest fighters of all time. Nunes looked exhausted going into round 2 as she loaded up on her punches seeking a finish. In one of the greatest upsets in UFC history, Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio locked horns in a welterweight bout at UFC 269. The fighters chose to stand and trade for the majority of the fight, which went back-and-forth. Neal managed to reel in a split decision win after three closely contested rounds.

Cody Garbrandt made his flyweight debut against No.6-ranked Kai Kara France at UFC 269. The Kiwi took his time to feel Garbrandt out before dropping him with a flush right hand. While Garbrandt recovered momentarily, another combo from Kai Kara-France forced the referee to step in at 03:21 of the opening round.

Will @ChillemDafoe Kai Kara-France knocks out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269 Kai Kara-France knocks out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269 https://t.co/0aEuhhkO6F

Sean O'Malley took on Raulian Paiva to start off the pay-per-view action at UFC 269. The showing was impressive from 'Suga' as he delivered yet another highlight reel knockout in the very first round.

Andrew Harbaugh @MandrewH_ Sean O’Malley looked damn near perfect tonight. The power he possesses and the length he fights with is only going to be a bigger problem as he continues to grow. #UFC269 Sean O’Malley looked damn near perfect tonight. The power he possesses and the length he fights with is only going to be a bigger problem as he continues to grow. #UFC269 https://t.co/Qr1h6b9jni

UFC 269 prelims highlights

Josh Emmett returned to the octagon after a one-year hiatus to face Dan Ige in the UFC 269 prelims. Emmett picked up a clear decision victory in what looked to be a closely contested bout.

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz faced No.8-ranked Pedro Munhoz in the UFC 269 prelims. Cruz miraculously survived an early knockdown from Munhoz and went on to land some damage of his own towards the end of round 1. 'The Dominator' dictated the exchanges throughout the rest of the fight to earn a unanimous decision victory.

The UFC 269 prelims saw a heavyweight clash between Augusto Sakai and Tai Tuivasa. Both fighters started slow, feeling each other out in the first round. 'Bam Bam' hurt Sakai with a left hook in the opening seconds of round 2 and followed it up with a ferocious onslaught to earn a TKO victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🇦🇺 @BamBamTuivasa 🇦🇺 vence a Augusto Sakai con un KO espectacular en el segundo round🔥 #UFC269 🇦🇺 @BamBamTuivasa 🇦🇺 vence a Augusto Sakai con un KO espectacular en el segundo round🔥 #UFC269 https://t.co/4lyLlxJa1n

Bruno Silva faced Jordan Wright in a middleweight battle at the UFC 269 prelims. Silva made quick work of Wright, delivering a highlight reel knockout at 01:28 of the opening round.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🇧🇷Bruno Silva🇧🇷 vence a Jordan Wright por la vía del TKO en el primer round💪 #UFC269 🇧🇷Bruno Silva🇧🇷 vence a Jordan Wright por la vía del TKO en el primer round💪 #UFC269 https://t.co/D6griC84DB

UFC 269 early prelims highlights

Surging middleweights Andre Muniz and Eryk Anders clashed at the UFC 269 prelims. Muniz delivered an impressive performance, submitting Anders via armbar in round 1.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🇧🇷 @AndreMunizUFC 🇧🇷 vence a Eryk Anders por la vía de la sumisión en una gran exhibición #UFC269 🇧🇷 @AndreMunizUFC 🇧🇷 vence a Eryk Anders por la vía de la sumisión en una gran exhibición #UFC269 https://t.co/vZGiH8sj4Y

Erin Blanchfield took on Miranda Maverick in a women's flyweight clash at the UFC 269 early prelims. Blanchfield repeatedly took Maverick to the ground over the course of three rounds to earn a dominant unanimous decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Dominante actuación por parte de @Blanchfield_MMA tras conseguir el record de derribos en peso mosca #UFC269 Dominante actuación por parte de @Blanchfield_MMA tras conseguir el record de derribos en peso mosca #UFC269 https://t.co/0ZenflpBJh

Ryan Hall faced Darrick Minner in a featherweight bout in the early prelims of UFC 269. Hall dominated Minner on the ground to reel in a decision victory.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Estrategia sobre la lona en este segundo round de la contienda #UFC269 Estrategia sobre la lona en este segundo round de la contienda #UFC269 https://t.co/UYaBh6F754

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🇺🇸 @RyanHall5050 🇺🇸 vence a Darrick Minner por decisión unánime en intrigante pelea #UFC269 🇺🇸 @RyanHall5050 🇺🇸 vence a Darrick Minner por decisión unánime en intrigante pelea #UFC269 https://t.co/cwXEyGaCHY

The UFC 269 early prelims saw a bantamweight battle between Randy Costa and Tony Kelley. Kelley emerged as the early aggressor and put Costa on the backfoot from the opening round. Kelley went on to dominate Costa and finish him with vicious ground and pound 04:15 into the second round.

A women's flyweight battle between Gillian Robertson and Priscila Cachoeira started off the action at UFC 269. Robertson delivered a slick submission win over Cachoeira just before the bell went off in the opening round.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC Español @UFCEspanol 🇨🇦 @Savage_UFC 🇨🇦 vence a Priscila Cachoeira por la vía de la sumisión en el primer round #UFC269 🇨🇦 @Savage_UFC 🇨🇦 vence a Priscila Cachoeira por la vía de la sumisión en el primer round #UFC269 https://t.co/imPvmjtnwC

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by C. Naik