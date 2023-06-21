UFC analyst Laura Sanko flexes about "fat diamond ring", pouring water on fans' hopes

UFC analyst Laura Sanko is happily married with a son, but that won't stop fans from thirsting for her. The newly minted color commentator for official UFC fights has been training since 2006 and even competed as a pro-MMA fighter, having fought and won in Invicta FC.

Sanko is a brown belt in jiu-jitsu and recently posted a picture of herself holding her brown belt around her shoulders without her wedding ring. A fan noticed the same and asked the following question:

"Where's the ring?"

While that question might have excited many fans, Sanko quickly posted a reply that poured water on all of their hopes. Here's what Sanko replied with:

"[It's] pretty hard to do BJJ with a fat diamond [ring] on."

Laura Sanko [Left] Fan reactions [Right] [Image courtesy: @laura_sanko (Instagram)]

Laura Sanko and her husband Nathan Sanko started dating in 2006 and tied the knot in 2012. The two have a son named Burke Sanko. Nathan Sanko is the co-founder and CEO of Leggera Technologies, LLC, as well as the owner of Back 2 Basics Beef, LLC, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Laura Sanko, on becoming the second woman in UFC history to commentate fights

Laura Sanko created history earlier this year after becoming the second woman ever to commentate on UFC fight cards since Kathy Long called the first event 30 years ago. She is the first woman in the promotion's modern era to provide color commentary for the UFC's official fight cards.

When it was reported that Sanko would be elevated to providing color commentary for UFC events, she expressed gratitude through a tweet with the following captions:

"Thank you very much for all the support, UFC, for this incredible opportunity. I’m truly honored."

Laura Sanko @laura_sanko

"Thank you very much for all the support, UFC, for this incredible opportunity. I'm truly honored."

Tennis legend Billie Jean King hailed Sanko for achieving this feat and posted the following tweet:

"Cheers to Laura Sanko who on February 4 will make history, as she becomes the first woman in UFC's modern era to provide color commentary for a fight."

Sanko is the perfect person to call UFC fights, as she has a history of training and competing. Not just that, she provided color commentary for Invicta FC before being absorbed by the UFC in 2016 to work as a backstage analyst. She was a backstage reporter from 2016 to 2021 before being invited to provide color commentary for Dana White's Contender Series fights.

