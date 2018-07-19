UFC News: Anderson 'Spider' Silva's USADA sentence curtailed, eligible to return in November

Anderson Silva is now good to make his Octagon return in November of this year. Who do you want to see him fight?

What's the story?

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson 'Spider' Silva has had his 4 year suspension cut short to a retroactive 1 year suspension, after USADA determined that the performance enhancing drugs that he tested positive for resulted from tainted supplements, rather than willful usage.

In case you didn't know...

Anderson Silva is the most successful UFC Middleweight Champion of all time and widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters ever in the history of the promotion.

He racked up ten consecutive title defences, before eventually being dethroned by Chris Weidman.

Silva was last supposed to fight Kelvin Gastelum in November of 2017, but was pulled from the card once he popped up for banned substances in his system.

The heart of the matter

Anderson Silva was rendered out of action last November when he tested positive for methyltestosterone and hydrochlorothiazide metabolites.

Initially, he was slapped with the usual sentence for a second USADA PED violation of four years. However, upon investigating the matter, USADA determined his positive test to be caused by a contaminated legal dietary supplement, and reduced his ban to one year for negligence.

Since the ban is retroactive, the Brazilian legend will be able to fight in the Octagon from November 10th.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Silva had this to say about the whole ordeal;

This is great news -- I am vindicated. The past nine months have been extremely difficult. I felt like my career and everything I had worked so hard for was dying and my future was hanging in the balance.

"I knew in my heart that I had done nothing wrong and fully cooperated with USADA during their inquiry to prove it.

What's next?

Despite being all 43 years old, Anderson Silva hasn't given any indication that he is willing to hang up his gloves for good. It would make sense for him to take on a fighter in the periphery of the top 5 next.

Are you looking forward to seeing Anderson Silva in the Octagon again? Have your say in he comments.