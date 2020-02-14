UFC to return to Ireland for August 15 show

UFC is set to make its return to Dublin (Image Courtesy: UFC)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship recently took to their official social media handle in order to announce the company's highly-awaited return to Dublin, Ireland.

UFC officials announced on Thursday that the promotion will be heading back to 3Arena on 15 August 2020 for UFC Fight Night Dublin.

The event will mark UFC's return to Ireland for the first time in almost four years, with the previous show in the country being UFC Fight Night 76 which was headlined by Louis Smolka and Paddy Holohan. Smolka ended up submitting Holohan in the second round of their Lightweight headliner.

Previously, the UFC also made their mark in Dublin in 2014 when former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor defeated Diego Brandao via knockout in the first round in front of a passionate Dublin crowd. The UFC's first show in the country took place way back in 2009 when Dan Henderson defeated Rich Franklin via split decision in the main event of UFC 93.

Early ticket registration for the event will be available on UFC.com and general tickets will go on sale on the 26th of June via Ticketmaster.ie.

Check out UFC's official announcement below:

More information on @UFC's return to Dublin ⤵️:https://t.co/geyRJtIvyO — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 13, 2020

It will be interesting to see who main events UFC Fight Night Dublin in August.