UFC Argentina Main Event Results: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Neil Magny - Triumph for the hometown fighter

Santiago Ponzinibbio

What's the story?

The main event fight at UFC Fight Night ended in classic fashion with a 4th round knockout in the favour of welterweight contender, Santiago Ponzinibbio. After chopping on the lead leg of opponent Neil Magny, Santiago was able to dictate the happenings of the rest of the fight. Along with a series of effective jabs, a straight right to the chin was all it took for the Argentinian to secure his 7th consecutive win in the UFC.

In case you didn't know..

Santiago Ponzinibbio is a mixed martial artist of Italian descent, who currently competes in the UFC's welterweight division. Ponzinibbio won his elimination bout to get into The Ultimate Fighter house, by defeating Thiago Silva in a first-round technical knockout.

He walked into this fight against Magny with an undefeated streak consisting of 7 wins, some of them coming against the likes of opponents such as Court McGee, Zak Cummings, Gunnar Nelson, and Mike Perry.

Neil Magny is an American professional mixed martial artist who was a fierce competitor on The Ultimate Fighter 16: Team Carwin vs Team Nelson. He holds momentous victories over Carlos Condit, Kevin Gastelum, and Johny Hendricks. As of July 26th, 2018, Magny features as the number 8 ranked contender in the welterweight division chart.

The heart of the matter

Neil Magny began the proceedings of the fight using his jab to check his distance from Ponzinibbio. Leg kicks along with a stiff jab to the chin and acute counter-punching were some of the tools that Ponzinibbio relied on for the majority part of the fight.

Santiago subsequently left him with no time to get accustomed to his movements in the Octagon before landing a solid right hand across the face of Neil Magny.

Ponzinibbio's effective jab was proving to be detrimental to the success of Neil Magny throughout the fight. Whilst targetting his already swollen right eye, Ponzinibbio was able to stub any and all possibilities of a takedown attempt by Magny.

Following this, Ponzinibbio called the shots on the entire fight by landing a series of leg kicks to leave Magny wobbling on his lead leg. Magny then decided to rely on his head movement when against the cage but it wasn't long until a perfect straight right from Ponzinibbio dropped him face first into the canvas.

What's next?

Santiago Ponzinibbio seems to be a serious contender to watch out for in the UFC's welterweight division. Will he be stopped in an upcoming fight, or will he go on to continue his unprecedented run in the division?

Leave your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below on who you think Ponzinibbio should face next!

