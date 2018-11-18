UFC Argentina News: Michel Prazeres continues amazing record at UFC Fight Night 140

Michel Prazeres knew exactly what he was doing in the fight!

What's the story?

The UFC Fight Night 140 Prelims were not really the best fights in the year. While the first four fights all went to decisions, the final two fights shone through as some of the best fights in the year so far.

In the final fight of the Prelims of the night, Michel Prazeres continued a huge record. He put away Bartosz Fabinski quick, without breaking a sweat, punishing him for underestimating his power.

In case you didn't know...

The last fight of the Prelims in the night saw Michel Prazeres face Bartosz Fabinski. Michel Prazeres went into this fight on the back of a huge seven-fight win streak in the UFC, an impressive streak by any means.

His opponent Bartosz Fabinski also came into the fight on the back of a huge seven-fight win streak. By the end of the night, either of the fighters would be leaving the Octagon with a painfully built streak at an end.

The heart of the matter

The fight started hard and fast. Bartosz Fabinski underestimated his opponent and headed in fast going directly for a knockout. However, it was he who was shaken up immediately. Prazeres connected with a huge shot that dropped Bartosz, leaving him shaken and trying to get back his balance. He survived the ground and pound, but only to get caught up in the Guillotine choke of Prazeres. Prazeres flipped around and kept tight hold of Fabinski's neck.

Fabinski tapped out helplessly twice, and the fight was over. Michel Prazeres now has an eight-fight winning streak.

What's next?

In the post-fight interview, Michel Prazeres talked about going to Lightweight and saying that he will have more power there. Going by what he said in the interview, he has Championship plans in the near-future.