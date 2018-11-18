×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

UFC Argentina News: Michel Prazeres continues amazing record at UFC Fight Night 140

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
News
27   //    18 Nov 2018, 09:07 IST

Michel Prazeres knew exactly what he was doing in the fight!
Michel Prazeres knew exactly what he was doing in the fight!

What's the story?

The UFC Fight Night 140 Prelims were not really the best fights in the year. While the first four fights all went to decisions, the final two fights shone through as some of the best fights in the year so far.

In the final fight of the Prelims of the night, Michel Prazeres continued a huge record. He put away Bartosz Fabinski quick, without breaking a sweat, punishing him for underestimating his power.

In case you didn't know...

The last fight of the Prelims in the night saw Michel Prazeres face Bartosz Fabinski. Michel Prazeres went into this fight on the back of a huge seven-fight win streak in the UFC, an impressive streak by any means.

His opponent Bartosz Fabinski also came into the fight on the back of a huge seven-fight win streak. By the end of the night, either of the fighters would be leaving the Octagon with a painfully built streak at an end.

The heart of the matter

The fight started hard and fast. Bartosz Fabinski underestimated his opponent and headed in fast going directly for a knockout. However, it was he who was shaken up immediately. Prazeres connected with a huge shot that dropped Bartosz, leaving him shaken and trying to get back his balance. He survived the ground and pound, but only to get caught up in the Guillotine choke of Prazeres. Prazeres flipped around and kept tight hold of Fabinski's neck.

Fabinski tapped out helplessly twice, and the fight was over. Michel Prazeres now has an eight-fight winning streak.

What's next?

In the post-fight interview, Michel Prazeres talked about going to Lightweight and saying that he will have more power there. Going by what he said in the interview, he has Championship plans in the near-future.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires Michel Prazeres UFC News UFC Fighters
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
UFC Fight Night 140 Buenos Aires: UFC Argentina Full Card...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio - Predictions...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 140: Matches Start time, Live streaming...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 140 Results: Jesus Pinedo vs Devin Powell...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 140 News: Alexandre Pantoja vs Ulka...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: [Watch] Disturbing Video Of UFC Fighter Nearly...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Anderson Dos Santos to make his debut at UFC...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 138: Moncton - Last Minute Betting Odds
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 137: Santos vs. Anders - Predictions and...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 139 Predictions - Full Predictions For...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us