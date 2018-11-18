UFC Argentina Results: Darren Elkins vs. Ricardo Lomas Fight Results - Huge return to winning ways for UFC fighter

Ricardo Lomas needed a win heading into this fight

What's the story?

Darren Elkins and Ricardo Lomas faced off against each other in the co-headliner of UFC Argentina. UFC Fight Night 140 had experienced a lot heading to this fight, but this fight seemed to somehow have more riding on it than the others.

In the end, Ricardo Lamas got exactly what he was looking for. He proved he still has enough in him to keep going.

In case you didn't know...

If there was one fighter heading into UFC Fight Night 140 who desperately needed a win, it was none other than Ricardo Lomas. Once upon a time, he was a title contender, but he had fallen hard and far and was nowhere near that level anymore.

He needed to prove to the fans and the UFC officials that he still had it in him. Ricardo Lomas lost his last two fights one after the other. Another loss here would hurt his run in UFC tremendously and would be extremely difficult to come back from.

On the other hand, Darren Elkins also came into this fight on the back of a loss. His loss came against Alexander Volkanovski who ended his six-fight win streak. He went into the fight looking to get back on track and did not care if he had to beat Lomas to do so.

The heart of the matter

Ricardo Lamas found himself on the wrong side of the Octagon from his former training partner, Darren Elkins. While the first round was all about Elkins, leg kicks, a head kick, and a few hooks brought the fight over to Ricardo Lamas in the second round.

The third round was Lamas all over again as Elkins could hardly see, and a ground and pound saw Ricardo Lamas pick up the win in the last minute of the last round.

What's next?

Ricardo Lamas won a fight he really needed to win and did it in the most aggressive manner possible. This fight got him back into the manner that his fans were used to seeing him.