UFC Argentina Results: Guido Cannetti vs Marlon Vera - Submission victory for the Ecuadorian

Prathik John FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 25 // 18 Nov 2018, 10:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marlon Vera

What's the story?

Bantamweight division contender, Marlon Vera, has secured a win against Guido Cannetti during their 135-pound clash at UFC Fight Night 140. After just over one and a half minutes into the second round of the fight, Vera took charge of the proceedings by landing a barrage of strikes before submitting Cannetti to a vicious rear naked choke.

In case you didn't know...

Marlon Vera is an Ecuadorian mixed martial artist competing in the bantamweight division of the UFC. He made his first UFC appearance in May 2014, as a member of Team Werdum at The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America.

His debut came against Marco Beltran on November 15th, 2014, at UFC 180, a fight that he lost via unanimous decision. Vera has won 4 out of his last 7 fights in the UFC, by amassing victories over the likes of Ning Guangyou, Brad Pickett, Brian Kelleher, and Wuliji Buren.

Guido Cannetti is an Argentian born mixed martial artist who fights in the UFC's bantamweight division. He has also competed in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions as well. Cannetti has managed 2 wins out of his last 4 match-ups in the UFC. His last fight was against Diego Rivas, who handed him a loss in a fight that went to the judges' scorecards for the official decision.

The heart of the matter

Cannetti opened his account in the fight straight away with leg kicks. Marlon Vera decided to fight fire with fire by attempting a high kick, early on in round one. Following a clinch position, Cannetti attempted to submit Vera with an armbar, but in vain.

Cannetti found success by putting a pace on Vera with body kicks from a distance and knees in the clinch. Vera subsequently pinned Cannetti to the cage, only to have Cannetti go on the outside, eventually taking Vera to the ground.

While Vera was positioning himself for the possibility of ground game, Cannetti wasted no time in throwing kicks from the stand-up position. During the second round, Vera checks his distance by using his jab and low leg kicks effectively.

The second round didn't continue for too long as significant knees and an accurate uppercut sent Cannetti stumbling to the ground. Vera made most of this opportunity by grasping a hold on Cannetti's back, eventually submitting him to a rear naked choke.

What's next?

The bantamweight division shows much promise and it seems like Marlon Vera is here to lay a stamp on the division. Who do you think he has his eyes on next? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!