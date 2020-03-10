UFC Bantamweight Champion wants to 'snatch everybody's legacies' with fight against Jose Aldo

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo has been the center of a lot of criticism as he has chosen that for his first-ever UFC Bantamweight Championship defense he will face Jose Aldo. The former UFC Flyweight Champion decided to stay in the Bantamweight division and defend his title there, giving up the other belt.

Aldo made the cut to the UFC Bantamweight Division and in his first fight, he faced Marlon Moraes. Moraes had previously challenged Cejudo for the vacant Bantamweight title once TJ Dillashaw had vacated it. Unfortunately for him, he lost that fight. Now, having won against Aldo, the thought was that he would have first dibs on the Bantamweight title again, but it appears that the legend is getting the shot, despite not winning his debut Bantamweight fight in the UFC.

Henry Cejudo says he is going to be serving 'G.O.A.T.' at the fight against Aldo

According to a report by MMA Junkie, Henry Cejudo has defended his right to choose Jose Aldo as an opponent. He said that Aldo is a legend and that he has lost only to the best competitors.

Cejudo was the first person to defeat former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson, and now he would like to add Aldo to his list.

“My whole thing is, I’d like to add Demetrious Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all time; T.J. Dillashaw the greatest bantamweight of all time; and Jose Aldo, the greatest featherweight of all time. I’m snatching everybody’s legacies."

He went on to say, in a way that only Cejudo can, that he would be serving G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) during his fight with Aldo.

“Whether you guys want to watch or not – which I know they’re all gonna watch – ‘Triple C’ is going to be serving ‘G.O.A.T.’ on May 9. So I hope all you Brazilians – hope you guys didn’t eat too much for Carnival, because I’m going to be serving ‘G.O.A.T.”

Henry Cejudo is set to face Jose Aldo on 9th May.