Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC: Brock Lesnar already drug tested once since joining back the USADA pool

Aditya Rangarajan
FEATURED WRITER
News
199   //    22 Jul 2018, 17:00 IST

UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier
Lesnar shows up at UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion turned UFC Heavyweight Title contender Brock Lesnar has already been drug tested by USADA once after he rejoined the testing pool on July 3rd.

Lesnar, 41, was a full time WWE employee until he rejoined the UFC's ranks and now that he has, will be subject to regular testing in the lead up to his proposed Heavyweight Title fight against Daniel Cormier.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar still has around 6 months of the 1 year USADA suspension he incurred after failing 2 drug tests surrounding his UFC 200 fight against knockout artist Mark Hunt.

Lesnar managed to defeat Mark Hunt, but the victory was overturned when it was revealed that he had popped for banned substances.

However, it would seem that Lesnar has now re-entered the USADA testing pool, as this snippet from the website's athlete testing section reveals.

Enter caption

The heart of the matter

In a climate where the UFC is looking to string together as many super fights as they can, Brock Lesnar's reintroduction into the fray is welcome news.

Following Daniel Cormier's Heavyweight Title winning exploits at UFC 226, Lesnar entered the Octagon in what was intended to be a staredown to set the tone for their fight only for things to get out of hand quickly.

Lesnar pushed DC and put the rest of the heavyweight division on blast in a promo that received mixed reviews from the MMA fraternity because it was perceived to be extremely pro-wrestling-esque.

What's next?

The fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Title is expected to happen as soon as Lesnar is done serving his USADA suspension, which places the timeline in the first quarter of 2019.

Also, given that Cormier has stated multiple times in the past that he will positively hang up his gloves when he's 40 - which is in March of 2019 - it makes it likely that the DC - Lesnar fight will be his retirement one as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
Brock Lesnar Daniel Cormier
Aditya Rangarajan
FEATURED WRITER
MMA. Pro wrestling. Football. Can be reached at aditya.ranga1990@gmail.com
The best and worst of UFC 226
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: WWE reportedly unhappy with Brock Lesnar's...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Brock Lesnar will definitely beat Daniel...
RELATED STORY
PEDs: Where exactly does the UFC stand on the issue?
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Outgoing champion Stipe Miocic furious over...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Daniel Cormier will definitely beat Brock...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most controversial suspensions in UFC history
RELATED STORY
5 surprising UFC title challengers
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters who destroyed their legacies by taking PEDs
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents For Brock Lesnar's UFC Return
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us