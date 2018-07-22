UFC: Brock Lesnar already drug tested once since joining back the USADA pool

Lesnar shows up at UFC 226: Miocic v Cormier

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion turned UFC Heavyweight Title contender Brock Lesnar has already been drug tested by USADA once after he rejoined the testing pool on July 3rd.

Lesnar, 41, was a full time WWE employee until he rejoined the UFC's ranks and now that he has, will be subject to regular testing in the lead up to his proposed Heavyweight Title fight against Daniel Cormier.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar still has around 6 months of the 1 year USADA suspension he incurred after failing 2 drug tests surrounding his UFC 200 fight against knockout artist Mark Hunt.

Lesnar managed to defeat Mark Hunt, but the victory was overturned when it was revealed that he had popped for banned substances.

However, it would seem that Lesnar has now re-entered the USADA testing pool, as this snippet from the website's athlete testing section reveals.

The heart of the matter

In a climate where the UFC is looking to string together as many super fights as they can, Brock Lesnar's reintroduction into the fray is welcome news.

Following Daniel Cormier's Heavyweight Title winning exploits at UFC 226, Lesnar entered the Octagon in what was intended to be a staredown to set the tone for their fight only for things to get out of hand quickly.

Lesnar pushed DC and put the rest of the heavyweight division on blast in a promo that received mixed reviews from the MMA fraternity because it was perceived to be extremely pro-wrestling-esque.

What's next?

The fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Title is expected to happen as soon as Lesnar is done serving his USADA suspension, which places the timeline in the first quarter of 2019.

Also, given that Cormier has stated multiple times in the past that he will positively hang up his gloves when he's 40 - which is in March of 2019 - it makes it likely that the DC - Lesnar fight will be his retirement one as well.