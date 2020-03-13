UFC Columbus changes cities due to Coronavirus warning by Government

UFC on ESPN 8 will take place as scheduled but with a change in venue and city. The show was originally supposed to be held at Columbus, Ohio, but the government decree banning major public gatherings meant that there had to be a change in venue.

The Fight Night, headlined by the clash between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, has been confirmed to take place inside the UFC Apex venue in Las Vegas. It's been a tough few days for UFC, who have been under pressure to provide updates on what they're planning to do with their events as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

UFC President @danawhite joined @SportsCenter to confirm reports that #UFCBrasilia will take place in an empty arena with only “the staff that’s running event."



He added that #UFCLondon "will proceed as planned" and #UFCColumbus be moved to the UFC Apex facility. pic.twitter.com/IqjcvWdXEO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 13, 2020

Cody Garbrandt, who was set to make his return after a year, has pulled out of the co-main event against Raphael Assunção due to Kidney problems. Despite that, the show will go on, as will all the other programs until April 18th.

The big question is whether Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson, which has been booked for the fifth time, will be canceled, but there isn't a clear answer to that just yet. UFC Brasilia this weekend will take place behind closed doors, while UFC London will proceed with an audience.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out. As for the upcoming event, the Francis Ngannou-Jairzinho Rozenstruik match-up could determine the next Heavyweight Championship challenger.