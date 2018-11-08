UFC Denver: Korean Zombie vs. Rodríguez Main Card Preview

Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry will face each other in the co-headliner for UFC Denver

UFC Fight Night 139 is here, and with it is the hype for the fight between the Korean Zombie and Yair Rodriguez. Coming the week after the UFC 230 fight in a stacked November for the UFC, the fight card boasts several interesting contests. UFC Denver boasts an excellent card full of amazing fights.

As has become the trend of late, the fight card has seen a number of changes as well. Yair Rodriguez was a late replacement for Frankie Edgar. Former Lightweight Champion Edgar was supposed to take on Former Featherweight Championship challenger Chan Sung Jung. Unfortunately, this was a fight that had to be changed as Yair Rodriguez had to step in when Edgar pulled out due to an injury.

Lower down in the card, the death knell of the Flyweight Division has been sounded as the UFC is releasing their talent and closing the division down. One of the fighters on the division who was supposed to be part of UFC Denver had to pull out of the fight due to an unspecified injury. He had been set to face Joseph Benavidez, but the entire bout had to be scrapped instead.

In this article, we will take a look at the fights waiting for us at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver.

Before heading into a more detailed look at the main card we will take a look at the Undercard.

Early Preliminary Card:

Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton

Mark de La Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez

Preliminary Card:

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

Chas Skelly vs. Bob Moffett

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther

Devonte Smith vs. Julia Erosa

Now, for a more detailed look at the main card, we will look at each match individually and see the recent records of each fighter.

