UFC Denver Results: Bobby Moffett vs. Chas Skelly - Extreme controversial referee decision stops the fight

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
News
281   //    11 Nov 2018, 09:13 IST

Chas Skelly had questions after the fight was over!
What's the story?

Bobby Moffett faced Chas Skelly in a fight that was supposed to be like any other at UFC Denver. However, the fight did not turn out like either fighter quite expected it to.

UFC Fight Night 139 referee called the fight in a situation that has since come into question regarding the legitimacy of the decision. Bobby Moffett won the fight at the end of the decision, although he would have wished for a different result.

In case you didn't know...

Coming into the fight on the back of three fights with big wins, Moffett was looking to make an impression in his UFC debut. He had already made quite the impression in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series where he won via a submission. He entered the fight looking to improve his 13-3 fight record.

His opponent, Chas Skelly was no green fighter, but he came into the fight on the back of a loss where he had lost at UFC 211. His loss had come to Jason Knight, and he was hoping to recover his momentum in this fight.

The heart of the matter

The fight was equally matched, as Skelly dominated on the ground, while Moffett got a couple of good shots in.

Moffett managed to get a crucial takedown in the second round, which saw him get a D'Arce choke on Skelly. It looked like Skelly was unconscious for only a second, and referee Tim Mills called the fight.

Immediately Skelly got up and protested the decision, and the replay showed that although his arm flopped it looked like Skelly might have done it on purpose to gain an advantage. Unfortunately for him, even after looking through the replay numerous times, Mills did not change his decision, and instead the fight ended in a TKO in favour of Moffett in his debut fight.

What's next?

Bobby Moffet's debut win will help him going forward, but he will be hoping for a better win to secure his debut.

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
