UFC Denver Results: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther - Big submission victory on undercard

Davi Ramos picked up a big win on the Preliminary Card

What's the story?

The second fight of the night to have ended in the very first round, it was a fight written on the cards for specifically this finish. Davi 'The Tasmanian Devil' Ramos took on John Gunther in a fight which was supposed to end in the favour of Ramos, and that's exactly what happened.

Gunther found himself facing quite a challenge with Ramos' expert submission ability, as he was dominated on the mat.

In case you didn't know...

Davi Ramos had quite the record coming into the fight with John Gunther. With a professional record of 8-2, he had won four of his last five bouts. Submissions were his own forte, as he had won three of his four last wins via Submission, with two via Rear Naked Chokes and one with a Face Crank.

His opponent, John Gunther was no spring chicken. He had five big fights in his record, all of which he had won.

The heart of the matter

Davi Ramos took on John Gunther in quite the fight towards the beginning of the fight card.

Ramos took down Gunther seconds into the fight, and kept on top of him, taking his back. He spent a minute looking for the hook and sank it in.

The hook was exactly what he needed, and the moment he locked it in, it was immediately over for Gunther. Ramos' Rear Naked Choke was all that was needed for him as Gunther took his time to tap, as it looked like he was trying to resist.

Resistance was futile, as his eyes bulged and the fight had to be stopped when he tapped out. Gunther's clean fight record was at an end!

What's next?

John Gunther will look to recover with his next fight, but Davi Ramos will be looking for a bigger fight to work his way up the rankings.