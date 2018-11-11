×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

UFC Denver Results: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa - Huge 46-second knockout in Preliminary Round

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
News
35   //    11 Nov 2018, 08:04 IST

Devonte Smith knocked out Julian Erosa!
Devonte Smith knocked out Julian Erosa!

What's the story?

There are some fights that finish even before the fans start absorbing the same. This was the case in this particular fight. Devonte Smith and Julian Erosa faced each other in quite the fight to open up the Preliminary Card.

At UFC Fight Night 139, it was the UFC debutant Devonte Smith, who managed to drop his opponent within seconds of the start of his fight, and that was it.

In case you didn't know...

Devonte Smith came into the fight with a huge record of eight victories and one loss. Coming into the fight on the back of a 4-fight win streak, Smith had proved himself outside the UFC. He had last fought in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series where he defeated Joseph Lowry via Knockout with elbows.

Erosa had his own three-fight win streak going before this fight, but that came to a crashing end. He came from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series as well, but to a completely different fate than Smith.

The heart of the matter

Smith did not look for a little bit like he had any weakness. With his guard up early, a leg kick from him made sure that Erosa dropped his guard. The moment the guard came down, Smith threw a quick 1-2, which saw Erosa fall to the mat.

In a swift transition, Smith followed him down and kept at him with knockout power punches which saw his opponent not stand a chance for a recovery.

Erosa was done, and the referee got in between them before hitting them before calling the fight. It was complete in 46 seconds. While Erosa got up not realising the fight was already over, it was done.

What's next?

Devonte Smith has made an explosive debut in the UFC and proved himself already with an incredible win. He will look to continue this in his next fight.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver UFC News UFC Fighters
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
UFC Denver: Korean Zombie vs. Rodríguez Main Card Preview
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 139 Predictions - Full Predictions For...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 139: Matches Start time, Live streaming...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Undercard Results: Early Preliminary and...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 138 Moncton Results: Early Preliminary...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Results: Full Card Results including Cormier vs...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229 Results: McGregor vs Khabib - Full Card Results...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230 Preview - 'Cormier vs. Lewis': Preliminary Card...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 138 Moncton Results: Main Card Results...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 138 Preview: Preliminary Card Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us