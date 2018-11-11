UFC Denver Results: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa - Huge 46-second knockout in Preliminary Round

Devonte Smith knocked out Julian Erosa!

What's the story?

There are some fights that finish even before the fans start absorbing the same. This was the case in this particular fight. Devonte Smith and Julian Erosa faced each other in quite the fight to open up the Preliminary Card.

At UFC Fight Night 139, it was the UFC debutant Devonte Smith, who managed to drop his opponent within seconds of the start of his fight, and that was it.

In case you didn't know...

Devonte Smith came into the fight with a huge record of eight victories and one loss. Coming into the fight on the back of a 4-fight win streak, Smith had proved himself outside the UFC. He had last fought in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series where he defeated Joseph Lowry via Knockout with elbows.

Erosa had his own three-fight win streak going before this fight, but that came to a crashing end. He came from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series as well, but to a completely different fate than Smith.

The heart of the matter

Smith did not look for a little bit like he had any weakness. With his guard up early, a leg kick from him made sure that Erosa dropped his guard. The moment the guard came down, Smith threw a quick 1-2, which saw Erosa fall to the mat.

In a swift transition, Smith followed him down and kept at him with knockout power punches which saw his opponent not stand a chance for a recovery.

Erosa was done, and the referee got in between them before hitting them before calling the fight. It was complete in 46 seconds. While Erosa got up not realising the fight was already over, it was done.

What's next?

Devonte Smith has made an explosive debut in the UFC and proved himself already with an incredible win. He will look to continue this in his next fight.