UFC Exclusive: Alexey Oleinik talks about upcoming fight against Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night 149

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 9 // 19 Apr 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alexey Oleinik vs Mark Hunt

UFC Fight Night 149 will see UFC visit Russia. The Fight Night is taking place at Saint Petersburg, Russia. This has obviously seen the involvement of a number of Russian fighters on the card, including Alexey Oleinik.

Alexey Oleinik is playing an important part at UFC Fight Night 149, as he is in the main event of the night opposite Alistair Overeem. Coming off a huge victory over Mark Hunt, the fighter will be hoping to continue his winning run.

I was able to catch up the Alexey Oleinik, before his UFC Fight Night 149 fight against Alistair Overeem, and pose a few questions before him.

Catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 149 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD from 10:30 PM onwards on the 20th of April.

Q. You replaced Alexander Volkov in this fight at the last minute. Have you had enough time to get ready for the fight?

AO: I replaced Alexander Volkov in the main event in St. Petersburg. This is a big opportunity from the UFC. I’ve done everything I can to take the win in my backyard.

Q. What was it like winning against Mark Hunt in your last fight?

AO: I hope my fight against Alistair goes like that did. I think Alistair Overeem is a smarter fighter and more versatile. I will have to make something else happen. Alistair is very smart. He and his coaches know my favorite combinations and they won’t make it easy.

Q. What has been the preparation like ahead of facing Alistair Overeem?

AO: I have been preparing in all areas. When the UFC proposed this fight to me, I changed my entire game plan, as well as my physical and mental preparation. I hope that I will take the win in this fight