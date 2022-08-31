"Lol this was me at a cousin’s wedding" - UFC fans unite as video of person watching fight on phone at The Weeknd's live concert goes viral

UFC fans truly have a voracious appetite for fights and let little to nothing get in the way of viewing them in real-time.

One fan was caught in the wild, streaming UFC 278 on August 20 while he was in-person taking in a concert from The Weeknd. An over-the-shoulder video caught this UFC fanatic who was blinded by the fights and was taking in the historic come-from-behind win when Leon Edwards became UFC welterweight champion by finishing Kamaru Usman.

The original source material came from Twitter:

MMA Gone Wild🥋 @mmagonewild I guess I wasn’t the only UFC fan at The Weeknd concert I guess I wasn’t the only UFC fan at The Weeknd concert 😂 https://t.co/qeFMlwDX8l

It was eventually picked up on Instagram by ESPN MMA and there were a lot of individuals in the comments section who found that behavior to be relatable.

UFC fans responded in the Instagram comments section, with many relating to the notion of never missing fights regardless of what your social schedule is.

Some also tuned into the massive upset title in for 'Rocky' but in a bit of a different setting, like Instagram user @naija_boy_steve, who said:

"I watched that card while I was at the club"

Some regularly allocate that part of their weekend to taking in fistic fireworks like Instagram user @onlyhuman_00000, who said:

"Every saturday night evening is dedicated to watching the UFC"

Some resonated with the idea of both being at the concert but also staying tapped into the Ultimate Fighting Championship, like Instagram user @iamtraceyr:

"I love the weeknd but I'd do this too!"

There are some MMA fans who are so hardcore that they will divert their attention from celebrating beautiful wedded bliss to take in violence like Instagram user @mma_licious_ who said:

"Lol this was me at a cousin’s wedding some years ago"

UFC fans being resourceful to watch fights

UFC fans doing what they need to do to catch a fight card is sort of part and parcel of being a hardcore fan of the sport.

The classic cellphone stream that keeps fans abreast of the latest happenings inside the cage is available everywhere. Whether it is at an event like a wedding or in public transportation, the stream often comes to the rescue of fans.

Some fans will even skirt the law for their fellow mixed martial arts fans. Like certain Twitch streamers who pretend to play UFC video games while pirating and streaming live action UFC events.

