UFC featherweight Dan Ige calls out 'The Korean Zombie' post hard earned win against Mirsad Bektic

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

UFC featherweight Dan Ige had to earn his victory the hard away after being put to test in a three-round thriller against Mirsad Bektic at UFC 247. Ige managed to pip Bektic in the back and forth encounter via split decision, with two judges scoring the fight 29-28 in favor of the Hawaiian.

“That was a very tough fight,” Ige said during his post-fight interaction.

Ige looked sharp throughout the fight, having landed a number of good strikes and combinations on his opponent early on in the match up. Bektic was struggling to defend against Ige's precise striking and decided to take the game to the ground, where he laid some ground and pound on Ige before locking the Hawaiian in a head and arm choke but failed to make him tap.

The last round was frantic with both fighters looking to tip the balance of the fight in their favor. While Ige focused on landing killer strikes on Bektic, the latter displayed his superior grappling skills and kept Ige quiet in the final few minutes of the fight.

Post the win, Ige spoke to ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto and told him that he wants to face 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung on his next Octagon outing if the possible match up between Jung and reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski doesn't work out.

Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808 ) just told me he likes to take souls in the cage, so how about an opponent who doesn't have one? Korean Zombie (@KoreanZombieMMA). Said he knows Zombie wants Volkanovski but if he doesn't get that fight, Ige would love to face him. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 9, 2020