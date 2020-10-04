UFC Fight Island 4 featured some of the best fights of the month, including veterans such as Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, and Carlos Condit. After five years, Condit finally registered a win for himself inside the Octagon.

During their respective post-fight interviews and press conferences, the fighters from the UFC Fight Island 4 card had interesting reactions and further reflected on what the future has in store for some of them.

UFC Fight Island 4 biggest winners react to their fights

Starting off with the biggest winner of the night in the form of Holly Holm, who during her post-fight press conference stated that she won't be used as a stepping stone for the rest of the UFC Women's Bantamweight Division.

While addressing her future, The Preacher's Daughter noted that she is open to potential rematches against Amanda Nunes or Germaine de Randamie but regardless of whatever is next in store for her, the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion will put her heart and soul in it.

Holly Holm's comments can be found below:

Germaine de Randaime also was a big winner on the night. Matter of fact, the former UFC Women's Featherweight Champion secured an unlikely submission win but the veteran still feels that she doesn't get the respect that she deserves.

Lastly, Carlos Condit, who won his first fight since 2015, is willing to throw it down with fellow veteran Matt Brown and wants the latter to be bubble-wrapped so the bout can eventually be confirmed.

UFC Fight Island 4 losers react to their fights

UFC Fight Island 4 wasn't exactly the dream outing for a number of fighters. One half of the co-main event in Yorgan De Castro, once again fell short inside the Octagon, as he lost to Carlos Felipe. The up and coming heavyweight released a statement on Twitter, shortly after his loss.

This is the game we play ...we win some we lose some ...on my way home 🏡 miss my daughter and my beautiful wife so much ❤️I will always fight for my dreams 👊🏿I WILL BE BACK ⚔️big thanks to all of you for supporting me 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o37AtPZlFT — Yorgan Decastro (@DecastroYorgan) October 4, 2020

Preliminary headliner Court McGee had his nose broken by Carlos Condit and was dominated for almost the majority of the fight but took to social media, and sent a rather wholesome message, as he shared an image with The Natural Born Killer.

It was an honor to share the cage you @CarlosCondit 🙏🏽 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/MZUtyaS2Ie — Court McGee (@Court_McGee) October 4, 2020

Lastly, Julianna Pena, who midway through her fight seemed to be on the verge of a comeback, eventually fell victim to a brutal guillotine choke, courtesy of GDR.

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Great job @IronLadyMMA ! Suspended for 2 weeks..... I’ll be ready to get back in there after that 🙏🏽❤️ — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) October 4, 2020

The Venezuelan Vixen noted that she has been suspended for two weeks but gave props to The Iron Lady for her impressive win.