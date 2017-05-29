UFC Fight Night 109 Stockholm Full Results: Alexander Gustafsson outclasses Glover Teixiera en route to TKO victory

Our recap of all the action that went down at UFC Fight Night Stockholm!

by Aditya Rangarajan Analysis 29 May 2017, 18:21 IST

Gustafsson stunning Teixeira with a punch (PC: MMAJunkie)

UFC Stockholm was headlined by hometown hero and poster boy for Swedish MMA Alexander Gustafsson, as he sought to quell the challenge of fellow top LHW inhabitant Glover Teixeira.

The expectations on Gustafsson’s shoulders were quite steep, but the lanky fighter duly delivered, putting on a masterclass in striking from range as he punished the Brazilian with superior boxing before putting him away in the fifth round.

Here are the results of all the fights on the night:

Main Card Results:

Main Event: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira

Alexander Gustafsson had the beating of Glover Teixeira although the two men are only separated by one position on the list of official rankings. Gustafsson outboxed him thoroughly from range, taking a leaf out of Rumble Johnson’s book by employing the uppercut to great effect.

There was only that much punishment that Glover could take before succumbing to a crisp uppercut-uppercut-right hook combo in the final round.

In commemoration of his first child’s recent birth, Gustafsson also got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in the Octagon after the fight. She said yes, in case you were wondering.

Alexander Gustafsson def. Glover Teixeira via TKO in Round 5

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Misha Cirkunov

Oezdemir backs up, only to land the telling blow

You would have missed this fight had you gone to a toilet break as Oezdemir, coming off a win over OSP, knocked Cirkunov out cold in less than 30 seconds. It was an odd knockout, considering that the punch he caught him with looked seriously devoid of power. But it did catch him right behind the ear.

Cirkunov faceplanted!

Volkan Oezdemir def Misha Cirkunov via KO in Round 1

Peter Sobotta vs. Ben Saunders

Sobotta repeatedly knocked Saunders to the ground

Billed as a ‘loser gets cut from the UFC’ match in some quarters, a lot was on the line as these two grizzled veterans went to war. But right from the onset, Sobotta looked like different gravy to Saunders, repeatedly dropping him before finishing him off in the second round.

Peter Sobotta def. Ben Saunders via TKO in Round 2

Omari Akhmedov vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

‘You miss, I hit’

Akhmedov used veteran savvy to repeatedly offset the timing on Alhassan’s monster of an overhand right as he managed to outpoint the young prospect by staying busy throughout the fight and also displaying a hell of a chin.

Omari Akhmedov def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via Split Decision

Nordine Taleb vs. Oliver Enkamp

Taleb easily controlled the fight

Another fight that went to the veteran column as Nordine Taleb forced up and comer Oliver Enkamp into his shell with constant pressure and by sticking to a sound gameplan. Enkamp’s Karate point fighting background was on display at moments but did little to change the course of the fight as Taleb stayed strong and did more damage.

Nordine Taleb def. Oliver Enkamp via Unanimous Decision

Jack Hermansson vs. Alex Nicholson

Hermansson dominated Nicholson from the get go

Hermansson made short work of Nicholson as he took his back and grounded him out with vicious strikes from the mount position. Little that Nicholson could do really, except object to the stoppage – which was quite justified in any case.

Jack Hermansson def. Alex Nicholson via TKO in Round 1

Undercard Results:

Pedro Munhoz def. Damian Stasiak via unanimous decision

Trevor Smith def. Chris Camozzi via unanimous decision

Joaquim Silva def. Reza Madadi via split decision

Bojan Velickovic def. Nico Musoke via TKO in Round 3

Darren Till def. Jessin Ayari via unanimous decision

Damir Hadzovic def. Marcin Held via KO in Round 3

