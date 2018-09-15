UFC Fight Night 136: Jordan Johnson scores an outstanding win in the second preliminary fight of the evening

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 41 // 15 Sep 2018, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jordan Johnson continues to impress at UFC Fight Night: Moscow

What's the story?

At tonight's on-going UFC Fight Night 136 event in Moscow, Russia, 29-year-old Middleweight fighter Jordan Johnson scored an impressive win over Adam Yandiev in the second preliminary fight of the evening.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his MMA debut in the year 2013, Jordan Johnson started-off his Amateur MMA career compiling an impressive record of 3-0 as a Heavyweight fighter, before eventually turning into a Professional in 2014.

As a Pro, Johnson compiled an outstanding record of 6-0 and thanks to his amazing performances in the Octagon, the American fighter was able to become the final RFA Champion in the process, as well.

It was in January of 2017, when the UFC had finally signed Johnson, as he would go on to make his promotional debut against Henrique de Silva at UFC on Fox 23 and eventually winning the fight via unanimous decision.

In his next two fights in the Octagon, Jordan would score two more wins over the likes of Marcel Fortuna and very recently against Adam Milstead at UFC 222 on the 3rd of March, 2018.

The heart of the matter

At UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow, Russia, Middleweight fighter Jordan Johnson scored yet another impressive win over the returning Adam Yandiev, in what was the latter's return from retirement.

Having previously dropped down from the Light Heavyweight Division, Johnson managed to maintain his undefeated MMA record and looked pretty comfortable in his fight against Yandiev earlier today at the Olympic Stadium, as Big Swingin' successfully made his opponent tap out to an arm-triangle choke within 42 seconds of the very second round.

Despite Yandiev's resilient efforts in the early stages of the fight, that saw him drop a few heavy punches and kicks on Johnson, the latter eventually managed to catch the 30-year-old with a gruesome submission, as a gassed up Yandiev almost immediately tapped out, prompting referee Marc Goddard to bring an end to the bout.

What's next?

UFC fans can certainly expect big things for Jordan Johnson following his outstanding win over Adam Yandiev earlier today. It'll be interesting to note who Jordan's next opponent in the Octagon turns out to be.