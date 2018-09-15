UFC Fight Night 136: Taisumov scores big decision win, Emeev and Dvalishvili join suit

Soumik Datta // 15 Sep 2018, 23:29 IST

Taisumov is bringing the fight to the Lightweight Division

What's the story?

At the on-going UFC Fight Night 136 event in Moscow, Russia, Bantamweight fighter Merab Dvalishvili, Welterweight fighter Ramazan Emeev, and Lightweight fighter Mairbek Taisumov were all successfully able to score wins at the Olympic Stadium.

In case you didn't know...

Following the conclusion of the recently held UFC 228 pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is now hoping for yet another memorable event, this time in the country of Russia, in what will also mark the UFC's debut in the country's capital Moscow.

UFC Fight Night 136 is stacked and filled with some absolutely amazing fighters on display and the card will be main-evented by Heavyweight fighters Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oliynyk.

Elsewhere, the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Nikita Krylov, and Jan Blachowicz will also feature on the main card of the evening as well.

The heart of the matter

Heading into UFC Fight Night 136, UFC upstart Merab Dvalishvili had a lot of pressure upon him having already lost his first two fights inside the Octagon against Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simon. However, on this occasion in Moscow, Dvalishvili was able to turn his fortunes around by scoring his first-ever UFC win, as he defeated Terrion Ware via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Dvalishvili also stated that he is just getting started in the UFC, now that he has finally scored his first-ever win inside the Octagon.

“I’m so happy. I won my first fight in the UFC but I know I’m just getting started.”

Despite the cancellation of his fight against Claudio Silva, Welterweight representee Ramazan Emeev was pretty much dominant in his split decision win over Stefan Sekulic, with a final judges scoreline of 29-28, 30-27, 30-26.

Elsewhere, in the Lightweight Division, Mairbek Taisumov was also on the winning side as he scored a hard-fought decision win over Desmond Green, despite being tested on by the latter at various stages of the fight. Taisumov eventually defeated Green with a final scoreline of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and earned a huge victory in what has already turned out to be a pretty glorious evening in Moscow.

What's next?

All three of these fighters will certainly be brimming with confidence following their impressive victories at UFC Fight Night 136 and things will get pretty interesting for all three men from here onwards as well.