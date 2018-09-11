Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC Fight Night 136: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Preview
35   //    11 Sep 2018, 20:01 IST

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes
UFC Fight Night 136 and 137 both have cards that could prove to be quite interesting

UFC Fight Night 136 is a special occasion for UFC. For the first time, they will be fighting in Russia. With UFC 228 out of the way, the build to UFC 229 and the Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has begun.

But before UFC 229, UFC Fight Night 136 and 137 both have cards that could prove to be quite interesting.

UFC Fight Night 136 will be headlined by a fight between Mark Hunt (13-12-1) and Aleksei Oleinik (56-11-1).

Oleinik is somewhat of a veteran of Mixed Martial Arts, and the fight between him and Hunt will mark the 69th fight for the Russian. Of his 68 fights, only seven have been contested while signed to the UFC, and headlining their Fight Night in Russia makes sense for the former Russian Representative.

Hunt is another UFC legend, at 44 years of age shock fans with the performances that he can still put on inside the Octagon. He will look to regain the momentum he lost earlier in the year after his defeat to Curtis Blaydes.

UFC Fight Night 136 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia.

Day and Date: Saturday, September 15th, 2018.

Start Time: Main Card: 2 PM ET

Preliminary Card: 10:30 AM ET.

Card for UFC Fight Night 136:

UFC Fight Night 136 main card

  1. Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  2. Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov
  3. Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski
  4. Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

UFC Fight Night 136 preliminary card

  1. C.B. Dollaway vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
  2. Jin Soo Son vs. Petr Yan
  3. Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov
  4. Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov
  5. Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachnio
  6. Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev
  7. Ramazan Emeev vs. Stefan Sekulic
  8. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 136?

The entire event will be streamed live on UFC's Live Streaming Network, UFC Fight Pass.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 136 Live in India?

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the main card live in India. The Preliminary Card is exclusive to UFC Fight Pass.

Date: Saturday, 15th September 2018.

Start Time: The show starts at 8:00 pm on UFC Fight Pass, but will be telecasted live by Sony ESPN at 11:30 with the start of the main show.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Mark Hunt Oleksiy Oliynyk UFC Schedule UFC Fighters
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
5 Reasons why you should tune in to watch the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 134
RELATED STORY
5 things to watch out for during UFC Fight Night 133
RELATED STORY
The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 133
RELATED STORY
The Best and Worst from UFC Fight Night 107
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Frank Mir UFC Matches
RELATED STORY
UFC 228: 5 reasons why you need to watch the undercard
RELATED STORY
7 UFC Dream Matches That Never Happened
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC female fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
UFC 228: Final Predictions for UFC 228
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us