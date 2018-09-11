UFC Fight Night 136: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

UFC Fight Night 136 and 137 both have cards that could prove to be quite interesting

UFC Fight Night 136 is a special occasion for UFC. For the first time, they will be fighting in Russia. With UFC 228 out of the way, the build to UFC 229 and the Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has begun.

UFC Fight Night 136 will be headlined by a fight between Mark Hunt (13-12-1) and Aleksei Oleinik (56-11-1).

Oleinik is somewhat of a veteran of Mixed Martial Arts, and the fight between him and Hunt will mark the 69th fight for the Russian. Of his 68 fights, only seven have been contested while signed to the UFC, and headlining their Fight Night in Russia makes sense for the former Russian Representative.

Hunt is another UFC legend, at 44 years of age shock fans with the performances that he can still put on inside the Octagon. He will look to regain the momentum he lost earlier in the year after his defeat to Curtis Blaydes.

UFC Fight Night 136 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Olympic Stadium, Moscow, Russia.

Day and Date: Saturday, September 15th, 2018.

Start Time: Main Card: 2 PM ET

Preliminary Card: 10:30 AM ET.

Card for UFC Fight Night 136:

UFC Fight Night 136 main card

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik Jan Blachowicz vs. Nikita Krylov Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

UFC Fight Night 136 preliminary card

C.B. Dollaway vs. Khalid Murtazaliev Jin Soo Son vs. Petr Yan Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachnio Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev Ramazan Emeev vs. Stefan Sekulic Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 136?

The entire event will be streamed live on UFC's Live Streaming Network, UFC Fight Pass.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 136 Live in India?

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the main card live in India. The Preliminary Card is exclusive to UFC Fight Pass.

Date: Saturday, 15th September 2018.

Start Time: The show starts at 8:00 pm on UFC Fight Pass, but will be telecasted live by Sony ESPN at 11:30 with the start of the main show.