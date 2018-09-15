UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Final Last Minute Betting Odds - Hunt vs. Oleinik, Main Card Odds, Prelim Odds

UFC Fight Night 136 is only hours away, and the first ever Russian UFC event could not have been more anticipated. While Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's fight is coming up in around less than a month's time, UFC 229 is only serving to give Hunt vs. Oleinik a big fight feel heading into the next UFC pay-per-view.

The Fight Night will also see the prodigal son return to the company, where he will face the likes of Blachowicz in his first fight back. Nikita Krylov's return fight could not have taken place in a better location or time, as a win in Russia for the Ukrainian fighter will see him take a step up and onto the main card of future UFC pay-per-views.

The four fights on the main card seem to have an unspoken theme, with most of the fighters having unbelievably long tenures with the company, but still, continue fighting in that position at the same time. Arlovski and Hunt are both veterans, and the Russian Oleinik has had a lot of fights under his belt already.

At the moment, it seems like things could not have been more unpredictable even if people tried. With both Hunt and Oleinik angling for a win in the main event, it will be impossible to say who will win until the fight actually happens.

In this article, we are going to look at what the odds have to say about the probabilities for each fight. Before getting into the main card, we will first take a look at the odds for each fight in the preliminaries:

Preliminary Fight Odds, UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow -

Terrion Ware (+375) vs Merab Dvalishvili (-550) - Favoured Winner: Merab Dvalishvili Ramazan Emeev (-700) vs Stefan Sekulic (+500) - Favoured Winner: Ramazan Emeev Jordan Johnson (-310) vs Adam Yandiev (+230) - Favoured Winner: Jordan Johnson Magomed Ankalaev (-500) vs Marcin Prachnio (+350) - Favoured Winner: Magomed Ankalaev Desmond Green (+350) vs Mairbek Taisumov (-500) - Favoured Winner: Mairbek Taisumov Kajan Johnson (+550) vs Rustam Khabilov (-800) - Favoured Winner: Rustam Khabilov Jin Soo Son (+650) vs Petr Yan (-1000) - Favoured Winner: Petr Yan CB Dollaway (+140) vs Khalid Murtazaliev (-170) - Favoured Winner: Khalid Murtazaliev

With the prelims done, let's get into the odds for the Main card of the night.

