UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow - Jan Blachowicz vs Nikita Krylov - Blachowicz wins and calls out Daniel Cormier for title fight

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST News 76 // 16 Sep 2018, 01:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jan Blachowicz won his fourth consecutive fight at UFC Fight Night: Moscow

The Light-Heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Nikita Krylov had huge title implications and it ended decisively in the second round when the Polish superstar won via submission with a D'Arce choke.

The first round had been a largely even affair which saw both men grappling predominantly on the mat with neither able to secure a bonafide advantage until Blachowicz managed to manoeuvre Krylov into side control at the end of the round, landing a big elbow before the buzzer sounded.

The second round began with Blachowicz once more on the charge as he took Krylov down and maintained side control and skilfully coaxed his opponent into the submission hold. The tap out from Krylov very quickly followed and Blachowicz was the winner.

Post-fight, Blachowicz interestingly announced that he wants to take on Light-Heavyweight Champion and Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier in his next fight in a Light-Heavyweight title bout.

Daniel Cormier - Next opponent for Blachowicz?

Whether that blockbuster fight will come to pass in the near future with Cormier seemingly set for a Heavyweight Championship defence versus Brock Lesnar in the next few months, remains to be seen.

However, if that fight were to be signed, it would truly be something to behold.

Blachowicz seemed somewhat resigned to the fact that a Light-Heavyweight Championship bout may have to wait as he also stated he would happily take on the perennial contender, Alexander Gustafsson.

In truth, Gustafsson would seem to be the more likely next destination for Blachowicz with the Swede currently the number one contender and holding a victory over Blachowicz in 2016.

Could Alexander Gustafsson be the next in line for Blachowicz?

Whatever, Blachowicz's next step is, he is unquestionably one of the top Light-Heavyweight contenders in the division right now and a possible future Champion.