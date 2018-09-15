Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow - Magomed Ankalaev destroys opponent with mind-numbing head kick KO

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
68   //    15 Sep 2018, 22:40 IST

E
Magomed Ankalaev (left) destroyed his foe at UFC Moscow

What's the story?

Magomed Ankalaev may very well have earned himself Knockout of the Night honours, courtesy his mind-numbing head kick KO of Marcin Prachnio at UFC Fight Night 136.

Having been matched up against Prachnio in the 4th fight on the Preliminary Card of UFC Fight Night 136, Ankalaev utterly dominated his foe in their Light-Heavyweight showdown.

In case you didn't know...

The head kick has, beyond the shadow of a doubt, been a highly-effective technique in the MMA realm thus far--with several iconic stoppages in Mixed Martial Arts showdowns, including the one notched by Holly Holm against then-undefeated phenom Ronda Rousey, coming to fruition due to the head kick.

The knockout win which the aforementioned Magomed Ankalev earned against his UFC Moscow opponent, resulted from a roundhouse kick straight to the latter's dome.

The heart of the matter

Magomed Ankalaev's KO of Marcin Prachnio almost immediately began making the rounds of the interwebs--what with the thunderous strike punctuating the series of exciting exchanges which preceded it in the matchup.

Ankalaev hurt Marcin Prachnio with a beautiful right hook--scoring a knockdown on the latter. Regardless, Prachnio would somehow manage to make it back to his feet, only to get tagged with multiple follow-up right hooks, before Ankalaev unleashed the hellacious left leg roundhouse head kick from the southpaw stance.

Furthermore, after dropping Prachnio with the monstrous head kick, Ankalaev pounced on his stunned foe, to land a few ground-and-pound strikes, before the referee called off the bout at 3:09 of the very first Round.

What's next?

In light of his incredible head kick KO victory at UFC Moscow, Magomed Ankalev is likely in line for a bevvy of promising matchups in the UFC.

Whether or not Ankalev emerges as a force to be reckoned with, when matched up with the upper echelon of the UFC Light-Heavyweight division, remains to be seen. 

What are your thoughts on Magomed Ankalev obliterating Marcin Prachnio with the brutal head kick? Sound off in the comments!

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Mark Hunt Andrei Arlovski
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Final Last Minute Betting...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night 136
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Preview - Hunt vs. Oleinik
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Jordan Johnson scores an outstanding...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Nikita Krylov reveals why he decided...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Official weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night 136
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Matches Start time, Live streaming...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136 Moscow Predictions: Hunt vs Oleinik,...
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Submissions of 2018
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best UFC Knockouts
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us