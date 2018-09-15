UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow - Magomed Ankalaev destroys opponent with mind-numbing head kick KO

Magomed Ankalaev (left) destroyed his foe at UFC Moscow

What's the story?

Magomed Ankalaev may very well have earned himself Knockout of the Night honours, courtesy his mind-numbing head kick KO of Marcin Prachnio at UFC Fight Night 136.

Having been matched up against Prachnio in the 4th fight on the Preliminary Card of UFC Fight Night 136, Ankalaev utterly dominated his foe in their Light-Heavyweight showdown.

In case you didn't know...

The head kick has, beyond the shadow of a doubt, been a highly-effective technique in the MMA realm thus far--with several iconic stoppages in Mixed Martial Arts showdowns, including the one notched by Holly Holm against then-undefeated phenom Ronda Rousey, coming to fruition due to the head kick.

The knockout win which the aforementioned Magomed Ankalev earned against his UFC Moscow opponent, resulted from a roundhouse kick straight to the latter's dome.

The heart of the matter

Magomed Ankalaev's KO of Marcin Prachnio almost immediately began making the rounds of the interwebs--what with the thunderous strike punctuating the series of exciting exchanges which preceded it in the matchup.

Ankalaev hurt Marcin Prachnio with a beautiful right hook--scoring a knockdown on the latter. Regardless, Prachnio would somehow manage to make it back to his feet, only to get tagged with multiple follow-up right hooks, before Ankalaev unleashed the hellacious left leg roundhouse head kick from the southpaw stance.

Furthermore, after dropping Prachnio with the monstrous head kick, Ankalaev pounced on his stunned foe, to land a few ground-and-pound strikes, before the referee called off the bout at 3:09 of the very first Round.

What's next?

In light of his incredible head kick KO victory at UFC Moscow, Magomed Ankalev is likely in line for a bevvy of promising matchups in the UFC.

Whether or not Ankalev emerges as a force to be reckoned with, when matched up with the upper echelon of the UFC Light-Heavyweight division, remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on Magomed Ankalev obliterating Marcin Prachnio with the brutal head kick? Sound off in the comments!