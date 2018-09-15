UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Preview - Hunt vs. Oleinik

UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow is set to be quite a show!

UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow is here, and with it there has come a sense of apprehension that has been missing from previous UFC events. In many ways, this event, especially the main event of the night feels like it is a preview of something else.

With the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fight having big fight feels like few others, UFC 229 is set to be one of the most exciting cards of 2018. When UFC announced that there would be an event in Moscow, Russia, in the build for that card, many people naturally assumed that they were talking about the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor fight.

This was not so. Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik were announced to headline UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow, in the first ever UFC event to take place in Russia in the 25 year history of the company. With Hunt 44, and Oleinik 41, there were several people with doubts about the fight itself, and understandably so. However, neither men are quite done yet.

In the co-main event of the night, Jan Blachowicz and Nikita Krylov are in a fight which is critical for both fighters. Both of the men are not coming from particularly strong records and will look to impress in the fight.

Before heading into the main card, let's take a look at the Preliminary Card has in store.

Preliminary Card:

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware (Bantamweight) Ramazan Emeev vs. Stefan Sekulic (Welterweight) Jordan Johnson vs. Adam Yandiev (Middleweight) Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachnio (Light Heavyweight) Mairbek Taisumov vs. Desmond Green (Catchweight - 161 lbs) Rustam Khabilov vs. Kajan Johnson (Lightweight) Petr Yan vs. Jin Soo Son (Catchweight - 137 lbs) Khalid Murtazaliev vs. C.B. Dollaway (Middleweight)

Without any further ado let's get into the preview of the fights for the night in the main card.

#4 Alexey Kunchenko vs Thiago Alves:

UFC 183: Mein v Alves

The first fight of the main card for the night takes place between Alexey Kunchenko and Thiago Alves. Thiago Alves is not a green fighter in UFC, having fought in UFC for the past 13 years. With 22 wins and 12 losses to his name, while he had fought for titles, at no point was Alves able to make it and stand out of the crowd.

Anytime that it looked like he might be able to make it and break away to make his own name, something or the other dragged him back. Coming off a loss to Curtis Millender in a Fight Night event back in February, he will be looking to bounce back.

Alexey Kunchenko on the other hand, despite making his debut in the Octagon, is unbeaten in his M1 Challenge fights. He is the favourite for the fight, given the sort of form that Alves has been in of late.

