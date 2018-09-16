UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Results - Hunt vs Oleinik - Full Card Results and Video Highlights

UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow was quite a debut for UFC in Russia

UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow was always going to be a tough card, with it being hard to call which fighter was the more likely to win in each of the four fights of the main card.

For a long time, Mark Hunt had been looking to make sure that he has a good run in the UFC, but he recently said that his contract with them was valid for only two more fights. He said that after those fights, he would let his contract expire, and move on from the company. Things might still work out that way, but Dana White's recent statement, that UFC would look to offer Hunt a new contract based on his fight in Moscow meant that Hunt suddenly had a lot depending on his fight against Oleinik.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of the night, more drama played out, as Nikita Krylov finally made his return to UFC after a long time away from the company. He recently said that his time away was to make his name in the business, and while that may be true, his return fight against Jan Blachowicz was a story by itself.

Without any further ado, let's get into what happened in UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow - Results.

Preliminary Card:

#1 Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware:

Merab Dvalishvili took on Terrion Ware and dominated him for three rounds straight. The level of dominance was impressive to see, given the fact that in the beginning, he did not look as confident.

Dvalishvili was in control throughout and took down Terrion a couple of times. Ware spent most of the time on his back. In the third round, he looked like he might be able to lock in the Triangle Choke, but was not able to lock it in. Dvalishvili instead took advantage and turned him around for the Ground and Pound and won the bout.

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Terrion Ware via Unanimous Decision (30-25,30-25, 30-25)

#2 Ramazan Emeev vs Stefan Sekulic: Ramazan Emeev defeated Stefan Sekulic via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Ramazan Emeev and Sekulic met in the middle of the Octagon in a fight that went all the way. The first round saw both men doing well, but Emeev still managed to stand out by countering a Kimura to get on his feet. He dropped Sekulic at the end of the 1st round, leaving him on the ground with a head kick.

In the second round, he continued his domination with an important head kick and another knee. The third round was the most equal of the lot and saw both exchange some punch combinations. Emeev kept trying to go for the head kick but it was not to be, he ended strong trading blows near the fence.

Ramazan Emeev defeated Stefan Sekulic via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

