UFC Fight Night 137: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos continues his undefeated following a spectacular win over Luigi Vendramini

Another quick finish in Sao Paolo courtesy of Elizeu Zaleski

What's the story?

Welterweight upstart and another Brazilian native fighter, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos continued the trend of early finishes at UFC Fight Night 137 in Sao Paolo, Brazil, as the 31-year-old knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the second round of their bout.

In case you didn't know...

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos made his UFC debut in May of 2015 at UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves against Nicolas Dalby and eventually lost to the latter via split decision to mark his first defeat in the Octagon.

In his next fight, Zaleski, who seemingly looked forward to scoring a massive comeback, defeated Omari Akhmedov via third round Knockout, before scoring another win over Keita Nakamura later that year as well. After recently defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 224, Zaleski came into his scheduled UFC Fight Night 137 bout against Vendramini with a record of 5-1.

The heart of the matter

At UFC Fight Night: Sao Paolo, Brazil, another native fighter, this time in the form of Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, continued his undefeated streak in the UFC as he defeated Octagon newcomer Luigi Vendramini in gruesome fashion within the second round of their fight.

A resilient Vendramini initially started off the fight in a positive manner and gained the upper hand as well, however, credits to Zaleski for turning around his fortunes in such spectacular fashion when he connected with a brutal right hand in the second round and brought the fight to an abrupt halt at the 1.20-second mark.

With this win, Zaleski now moves up to a total win streak of six, as he is quickly establishing himself as one of the fastest rising fighters in the UFC Welterweight Division.

What's next?

Zaleski's massive win over Vendramini is surely going to be a massive booster for the 31-year-old, who will now look forward to shifting his focus towards the other big guns of the Welterweight Division.

Time will tell what the UFC and Dana White has in store for Zaleski.