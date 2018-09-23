UFC Fight Night 137: Evan Dunham officially retires following a brutal loss in Sao Paolo

What's the story?

Veteran Octagon fighter Evan Dunham has decided to officially call it a career, following his unfortunate loss to Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night 137.

In case you didn't know...

Evan Dunham made his UFC debut on the 21st of February in 2009 against Per Eklund at the UFC 95 event--and after showing an aggressive style of combat inside the Octagon, Dunham knocked out the much experienced Eklund with a straight left within the first two minutes of the very first round.

Throughout his UFC career, Dunham faced-off against the likes of Jamie Varner, TJ Grant, Rafael Dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and even Joe Lauzon as well.

The heart of the matter

The UFC Lightweight bout between Evan Dunham and Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night Sao Paolo didn't exactly end the way Dunham was hoping for in his last fight in the Octagon.

After what initially seemed like was heading towards a split decision, Dunham eventually decided to move forward in an attempt of a right uppercut but was unfortunately knocked out with a brutal knee to his ribs.

Francisco Trinaldo ends Evan Dunham’s career with a knee to the liver pic.twitter.com/XsOOXSeBHP — Ride The Pine Sports (@RideThePine_) September 23, 2018

The fight eventually ended in Trinaldo's favor, who is currently the oldest active lightweight in the UFC at the age of 40.

Following his last fight in the Octagon, Dunham also addressed the crowd by officially confirming his retirement and by stating that for his last fight he certainly did not want to face a tough opponent.

"This was my last fight, I didn’t want an easy fight and it definitely wasn’t an easy fight. It was an honor to fight here in Brazil.”

What's next?

With this win, Trinaldo now moves to a record of 23-6, having scored nine impressive wins in his last eleven fights. Expect a few shockers from the veteran in the near future.

Meanwhile, Dunham, who made his debut at UFC 95, finishes with a final record of 12-6 in the Octagon.