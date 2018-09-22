UFC Fight Night 137: Last Minute Final Betting Odds for UFC Fight Night 137 - Sao Paolo

UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum

One of those cards which have changed constantly since being announced, UFC Fight Night 137 is finally upon us. The last official UFC card before the eagerly awaited UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov pay-per-view event, UFC Fight Night 137 has been the victim to lying in its shadow.

The card started off featuring the likes of Glover Teixeira to face Jim Manuwa. This changed quickly when Teixeira had to pull out of the fight due to an injury. He was replaced by Thiago Santos who was a good replacement to fill up the vacant spot which Teixeira had left behind. The fight was then set for Santos to face Manuwa, but this was not to be as well, as Manuwa was also injured, and had to be replaced in what looked like a cursed card.

With the two original fighters gone, Eryk Anders was called in to fight against Santos instead, headlining the now altogether new card. The audience expectations have naturally been lowered since the changes were made to the card, however, they may be in for a surprise if the fighters go all out.

You can check out the preview for the card here.

With that in mind, we are going to take a look at the last minute odds from UFC Fight Night 137.

Before heading into the main card for the night, let's take a look at the Prelims that UFC Fight Night 137 has in store for us along with the odds which will help us to gain a sense of who might win.

Sergio Moraes (-300) vs. Ben Saunders (+240) - Favoured winner: Sergio Moraes Marya Bueno Silva (+138) vs. Gillian Robertson (-162) - Favoured winner: Gillian Robertson Alex Chambers (+800) vs. Livia Renata Souza (-1400) - Favoured winner: Livia Renata Souza Thales Leites (-125) vs. Hector Lombard (+100) - Favoured winner: Thales Leites Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-800) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+550) - Favoured winner: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Luis Henrique (+130) vs. Ryan Spann (-160) - Favoured winner: Ryan Spann Evan Dunham (+175) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (-200) - Favoured winner: Francisco Trinaldo Augusto Sakai (-220) vs. Chase Sherman (+180) - Favoured winner: Augusto Sakai Christos Giagos (+300) vs. Charles Oliveira (-400) - Favoured winner: Charles Oliveira

With the UFC Fight Night 137 Prelims odds out of the way, let's have a look at the main card.

