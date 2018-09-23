UFC Fight Night 137: Livia Renata Souza marks her Octagon debut with a massive win over Alex Chambers

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 93 // 23 Sep 2018, 04:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The former Invicta Champion has earned her first win in the Octagon

What's the story?

UFC Fight Night 137 got off to an explosive start in Sao Paolo, Brazil, native Strawweight fighter Livia Renata Souza scored the first big win of the day, in the opening fight of the evening, following her massive submission win over Alex Chambers.

In case you didn't know...

Livia Renate Souza made her Professional MMA debut in March of 2013 and within the first two years of her Pro MMA career, the Brazilian fighter had compiled an undefeated win streak of 7-0.

In her first fight under Invicta FC, Souza defeated Katja Kankaanpaa to win the Strawweight Title at Invicta FC 12. In doing so, Souza, much like her fellow Brazilian fighter and former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion Herica Tiburcio went on to win the title in her very first fight on both the promotion and outside of her native Brazil.

After a successful title defence against DeAnna Bennett at Invicta FC 15, Souza eventually lost her title belt to Angela Hill at Invicta FC 17 by split decision.

The heart of the matter

After being signed by the UFC earlier in the year, Livia Renate Souza finally made her much-awaited debut for the promotion in a Strawweight bout against 39-year-old Australian fighter Alex Chambers, in Souza's home country of Brazil.

Souza, who was pretty much determined to make an impression in her first UFC fight, exactly did what she was hoping for, as the former Invicta Strawweight Champion dominated Chambers right from start to finish, in the first fight of the UFC Fight Night 137 preliminary card.

After getting caught in a guillotine choke, Alex Chambers literally had nowhere to go and was forced to tap out to Souza, who marked her Octagon debut in style in front of her own people of Brazil.

What's next?

Livia Renata Souza will be beaming with confidence following her debut win in the Octagon and it'll now be interesting to see who her next opponent in the Octagon turns out to be. The Brazilian is definitely going to be a big threat to the Strawweight for years to come.