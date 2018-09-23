Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC Fight Night 137: Mayra Bueno announces her UFC arrival with a stunning win over Gillian Roberston

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
401   //    23 Sep 2018, 06:26 IST

Welcome to the UFC, Mayra Bueno
Welcome to the UFC, Mayra Bueno

What's the story?

UFC newcomer Mayra Bueno Silva officially kicked-started her career in the Octagon with an impressive submission win over Gillian Robertson in the first round of their preliminary fight in Sao Paolo.

In case you didn't know...

Mayra Bueno Silva was initially picked up by the UFC after having won Dana White's Contender Series and on her way to the promotion, the Brazilian born fighter won four fights on the Brazilian MMA circuit and added a 62-second finish in Contender Series Brazil as well.

After having initially started training Jiu-Jitsu in her hometown, Silva eventually got into Muay Thai as well, in order to lose some weight and that's when her coach "Cyborg" told her that she indeed had a career in Professional MMA.

Silva, who has been training alongside Charles Oliveira and Felipe Arantes in the build-up to her fight against Gillian Robertson, recently also noted in an interview that ahead of her official UFC debut, the Brazilian fighter is highly motivated and is looking to make a name for herself in the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Mayra Bueno and Gillian Roberston started off their fight in quick and spectacular fashion, with both ladies exchanging blows against each other, with the support of the full crowd at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera arena in Sao Paolo.

After an initial attempt of a takedown from Robertson, her counterpart Bueno Silva eventually tagged the American with a few crisp punches, leading 'The Savage' to eventually go for the takedown, despite a hard-fought reversal attempt from Silva. Bueno, however, was pretty comfortable on her back, as she countered move-for-move and subsequently turned Robertson's arm for a surprising armbar finish.

In doing so, Bueno earned her first win in the Octagon and that too via a stunning submission finish.

What's next?

UFC Fight Night 137 has been an absolute rollercoaster ride for every single Brazilian fighter on the card and Bueno Silva has now added her name to the list as well. The Flyweight contender will now look to focus on her next fight in the Octagon and eventually shift her gear towards the title belt.

