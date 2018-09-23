UFC Fight Night 137 Results: Preliminary Card Results, Results and Video Highlights

While the main card for UFC Fight Night 137 had undergone a lot of changes, there was one part of the card that had managed to remain the same.

The Early Prelims and Prelims of UFC Fight Night 137 delivered more than anyone could have hoped for on the night. The performances of each and every fighter went beyond par, as they struggled to put on a show which would liven the already raucous Brazilian crowd for the main card and the fights of the night.

Over the course of the preliminary fights, there were several that were very noteworthy. Some of the fights even did as good as most of the fights on the main card if they did not do better. With a good start to the card, there did not seem to be much chance of it slowing down anytime soon. In this article, we will talk about the opening fights and what happened on the UFC Fight Night 137 Preliminary Card.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Early Prelims:

#1. Alex Chambers vs. Livinha Souza:

The first fight of the night was between 'Astro Gir' Alex Chambers of Sydney, Australia, and Livinha Souza of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The hometown girl found herself as the natural favourite in the Strawweight Division fight.

Round 1: Souza came out swinging in the first round, and Chambers found herself pinned against the cage. She took down Chambers and then locked in the Guillotine Choke.

That's it! The first fight is over! Souza has won, Chambers has tapped out!

Result: Livinha Souza defeated Alex Chambers via Submission (Guillotine Choke, 1st Round, 1 Minute and 21 Seconds)

#2. Luigi Vendramini vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos:

Dos Santos came in with the fifth-longest win streak, of five, and with this win over fellow Brazilian Vendramini, he was looking to make his mark and advance to possible title contender-ship.

Round 1: Vendramini, a newcomer to UFC, came for Takedown immediately. He was blocked by Dos Santos, who locked in the Peruvian Necktie. Vendramini looked strong as he rode out the Necktie and immediately took him down.

Vendramini got on Dos Santos' back and locked in the Rear Naked Choke on his back. Dos Santos was able to break out of the hold, but Vendramini was still on his back. Vendramini locked it back in and put pressure on Dos Santos' back.

Both men looked tired from the submission attempts, but they came back swinging at each other. Vendramini tried to kick Dos Santos, but fell during the attempt and took some bad right hands in the process, as the first round ended.

Round 2: Dos Santos is not a person you want to mess with. He came out with a flying knee kick early on in the second round when Chambers lost his balance. That was it as all he needed was a few punches to put the newcomer out.

Dos Santos got his 14th KO Victory, at 1 Minute and 20 Seconds into Round 2.

Result: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Luigi Vendramini via Knockout (2nd Round, 1 Minute and 20 Seconds)

