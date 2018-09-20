UFC Fight Night 137 Preview: UFC Fight Night Sao Paolo - Anders vs. Santos Preview, Main Card Preview

UFC Fight Night 137's build is underway, and the ever-changing card has finally settled down. We finally have a main-event we can actually look forward to, and the fact that the card has been nailed down can only help to increase the hype for the pay-per-view going forward.

While Eryk Anders and Thiago Santos are nailed down for the main-event, there is a lot more to look forward to, from a potentially underrated card for UFC Fight Night 137. The show signifies the return to Brazil for UFC, as it will air from the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paolo.

The main card of the night will also include Andre Ewell, who is set to take on Renan Barao. In other spots, Randa Markos will fight against Marina Rodriguez, and Sam Alvey will take on Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, who is returning from a near 2-year time span away from the UFC. The co-Main Event of the night, will see Alex Oliveira take on Carlo Pedersoli, another fight the crowd is sure to enjoy.

With all of this and more awaiting the viewers, let's take a look at UFC Fight Night 137's preview for the main card. Before getting into the main card, however, these are the matches lined up for the Undercard.

UFC Fight Night 136 Preliminary Card:

Christos Giagos vs. Charles Oliveira Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman

UFC Fight Night 136 Early Preliminary Card:

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders Mayra Bueno vs. Gillian Robertson Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Luigi Vendramini Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza

#5 Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell:

UFC 214 Aljamain Sterling vs. Renan Barao

Before the fight even starts between the two, the eyes of UFC fans will be on the weigh-in. One of the best pound-for-pound fighters of his time, Barao has not had the best time with cutting weight. He had to fight against Aljamain Sterling at a Catchweight of 140 pounds, due to concerns from the California State Athletic Commision.

On the other side of things, Ewell is looking to make his Octagon debut in the UFC. Ewell has been one of the top stars outside the company and has won a fair few matches. He is the favourite heading into this fight against Barao, with Renan having lost 4 of his last five matches.

A win over Barao would give Ewell quite the advantage, while Barao will be hoping the home crowd support and experience on the big stage carries him through the fight.

