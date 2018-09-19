UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo - Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

UFC Fight Night 137 will be headlined by a fight between Eryk Anders (11-1) and Thiago Santos (18-6)

UFC Fight Night 137 will see the promotion return to Brazil once again. After their debut in Moscow, Russia, and a fiery main event, the build to UFC 229 continues. Dana White has reason to worry as the date approaches for the Fight Night event, as it has been plagued with last minute changes, which has left the card to have been hastily put together.

Whatever be the case, it still remains a promising card, which could see some spectacular matches. With two big debuts onto the UFC scene, as well as a huge main-event (which was the major victim of change), the card does not look as if it was hastily thrown together at all.

Thiago Santos was brought in as a replacement for Glover Teixeira, for the Texeira - Jim Manuwa fight. With 2 wins and a loss in 2018, Santos looked solid in his last fight -- a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 228 -- and will look to continue his good form, in what could be a memorable 2018.

Eryk Anders has had only one solid win in 2018 and has fought in two bouts. His loss against Lyoto Machida early in February left a sour taste in everyone's mouth, as the Split Decision loss was a controversial one. A win against Tim Williams, offset this result, and another win would go a long way to spell a good 2018 for him.

UFC Fight Night 136 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Ibirapuera Gymnasium, Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Day and Date: Saturday, September 22nd, 2018.

Start Time: Main Card: 10:30 PM ET

Preliminary Card: 8:30 AM ET

Early Preliminary Card: 6:45 PM ET

Card for UFC Fight Night 137:

UFC Fight Night 136 Main Card:

Thiago "Marreta" Santos vs. Eryk Anders Alex Oliveira vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. Sam Alvey vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Renan Barao vs. Andre Ewell Randa Markos vs. Marina Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night 136 Preliminary Card:

Christos Giagos vs. Charles Oliveira Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman

UFC Fight Night 136 Early Preliminary Card:

Sergio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders Mayra Bueno vs. Gillian Robertson Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Luigi Vendramini Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 137?

The entire event will be streamed live on UFC's Streaming Network, UFC Fight Pass. You can also watch the main card on Fox Sports 1 and the Preliminary Card on Fox Sports 2. The early Preliminary Card is exclusive to UFC Fight Pass.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 137 Live in India?

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the main card live in India when it begins. The Preliminary Card and Early Preliminary Card are exclusive to UFC Fight Pass in India.

Date in India: Sunday, 23rd September 2018.

Start Time: The show starts at 4:00 AM on UFC Fight Pass, with the Preliminary Card starting from 6:00 AM, but will be telecasted live by Sony ESPN at 8:00 AM with the start of the main show.