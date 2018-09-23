UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo Results - Anders Vs. Santos, Full Card Results and Video Highlights

UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo was one of the most underrated UFC cards in recent times. Given the changes that took place over and over again in the weeks leading to the UFC Fight Night event, this was understandable, but that was not the only reason for this card to be overlooked in the way that it was.

The UFC 229 fight card coming up on the 6th of October, drew a lot of attention away, as the audience was hyped for it given what happened in the leadup to the fight. The Dolly incident brought a lot of attention to it by itself, add to that the fact that the fight is between unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, and it's natural that the fans are hyped about the fight.

UFC Fight Night 137 did not disappoint, and lived up to way beyond expectations, with an excellent preliminary card showing. On the main event of the night, after a lot of changes, Teixeira vs. Manuwa was completely changed up, with Eryk Anders and Thiago Santos replacing them for the headline fight.

Early Prelims:

Livinha Souza defeated Alex Chambers via Submission (Guillotine Choke, 1st Round, 1 Minute and 21 Seconds) Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos defeated Luigi Vendramini via Knockout (2nd Round, 1 Minute and 20 Seconds) Thales Leites defeated Hector Lombard via Unanimous Decision (29-28) Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Gillian Robertson via Submission (Armbar, 1st Round, 4 minute and 55 seconds. Result: Sergio Moraes defeated Ben Saunders via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke, 2nd Round, 4 Minutes and 42 Seconds).

Prelims:

Augusto Sakai defeated Chase Sherman via TKO (3rd Round, 4 Minutes and 3 Seconds) Ryann Spann defeated Luis Henrique via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) Francisco Trinaldo defeated Evan Dunham via KO (2nd Round, 4 Minutes and 10 Seconds) Charles Oliveira defeated Christos Giagos via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, 2nd Round, 3 Minutes and 22 Seconds)

Without any further ado, let's get into the results from the main card of UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo - Anders vs. Santos

