With UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow done and packed up, we are on to UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo - Santos vs. Anders. With the card being adjusted at the last moment, due to an injury to Jim Manuwa, Eryk Anders has stepped up to replace the 'Poster Boy'.

The Fight Night 137 has been cursed with injuries. The original fight which was supposed to headline the event was between Jim Manuwa and Glover Teixeira. Unfortunately, an injury saw Teixeira pull out of the event, and now his original opponent has followed suit.

Eryk Anders and Thiago Santos will have all eyes on them as they will struggle to replace the two original fighters, with the audience now getting ready for a completely different fight from the one that they had been promised.

Despite the changes to the main event, the card for UFC Fight Night 137 is not looking bad, with quite a few bouts especially impressing.

In this article, we will be looking at the early betting odds with 4 days to go before the fight.

Before heading into the main card for the night, let's take a look at the Prelims UFC Fight Night 137 has in store for us along with the odds.

Sergio Moraes (-185) vs. Ben Saunders (+145) - Favoured winner: Sergio Moraes Marya Bueno Silva (-145) vs. Gillian Robertson (+105) - Favoured winner: Marya Bueno Silva Alex Chambers (+280) vs. Livia Renata Souza (-400) - Favoured winner: Livia Renata Souza Thales Leites (-195) vs. Hector Lombard (+155) - Favoured winner: Thales Leites Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-575) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+325) - Favoured winner: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Luis Henrique (+161) vs. Ryan Spann (-189) - Favoured winner: Ryan Spann Evan Dunham (+141) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (-169) - Favoured winner: Francisco Trinaldo Augusto Sakai (-159) vs. Chase Sherman (+131) - Favoured winner: Augusto Sakai Christos Giagos (+252) vs. Charles Oliveira (-308) - Favoured winner: Charles Oliveira

With the Prelims out of the way, let's take a look at the main card for the night.

