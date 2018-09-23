UFC Fight Night 137: Thiago Santos defeats Eryk Anders with spectacular TKO in the main event

What a win for Santos!

What's the story?

UFC Fight Night 137 was definitely one of the most brutal UFC events of all time, given the total number of early Knockout and Submission finishes that we had to witness throughout an eventful evening in Brazil.

In the main event of the evening, however, Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders put each other through hell, with the Marreta eventually coming out on top in spectacular fashion.

In case you didn't know...

Thiago 'Marreta' Santos was initially signed to a contract by the UFC after the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 and made his debut for the promotion at UFC 163 against the winner of TUF: Brazil, Cezar Ferreira.

Despite losing his first UFC fight via submission, Santos eventually cemented his place as one of UFC's most promising Middleweight fighters thanks to his memorable wins over the likes of Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, and Nate Marquardt.

The heart of the matter

In the main event of UFC Fight Night Sao Paolo, Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders put together an absolutely explosive fight in the Light Heavyweight Division, as native fighter Santos eventually came out victorious via a third-round referee stoppage.

Having started the bout in a strong manner, Thiago Santos managed to dominate Anders in the early stages of the fight, however, much to Anders' credit, the former LFA Middleweight Champion finally started showing signs of a comeback in a wild second round.

After eating a brutal elbow shot and an eye poke from Santos in the closing stages of round two, Anders eventually managed to score a crucial takedown right in the final stages, despite taking a late body hook.

However, by the third round of the fight, the entire game had shifted in the favor of Thiago Santos who in the closing stages of the third round started showing signs of his gruesomeness, as Marreta started throwing punches and elbows, knocking out Anders' mouthpiece in the process and eventually scoring an absolutely impressive win.

What's next?

Following Thiago Santos' win, he has now certainly put the entire Light Heavyweight Division on notice and all credits to Eryk Anders for such as outstanding fight as well, considering that he was last minute substitution for Jimi Manuwa.