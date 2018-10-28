×
UFC Fight Night 138: Anthony Smith has bold words for Jon Jones, says he should be worried about Alexander Gustafsson instead

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
31   //    28 Oct 2018, 15:15 IST

Anthony Smith was victorious over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 138
Anthony Smith was victorious over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night 138

What's the story?

After yet another impressive win at UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, Light Heavyweight upstart Anthony Smith now wants to turn his focus towards two-time division champion and the returning Jon Jones.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC Fight Night Moncton, Anthony Smith and former Light Heavyweight Title contender, Volkan Oezdemir squared-off in the main event of the night in front of a jam-packed Avenir Center in Moncton.

Oezdemir, who came into this contest following a loss to Daniel Cormier back at UFC 220, was looking to score a big win over the fastest rising Light Heavyweight star Anthony Smith, who defeated veteran Mauricio Rua in his last fight inside the Octagon.

Smith and Oezdemir put on a clinical fight, with the former eventually winning the bout via third-round submission to earn Performance of the Night award as well.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with the media following his win over Volkan Oezdemir, 'Lionheart' Anthony Smith had a few strong words for former two-time Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who apparently seemed to be unimpressed with Lionheart's performance in Moncton.

Smith stated that Jon Jones should definitely be worried about Smith's win over Oezdemir and more importantly so, he should also be worried about his upcoming rematch against top Light Heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

“If he ain’t worried about it, what’s he watching for? Jon Jones should worry about Alexander Gustafsson first. I think that performance was exactly one Jon Jones would hate to see. You’re not going to get me out of there with a little bit of flash and some hard punches. That ain’t going to happen. But if I was Jon Jones, I would probably be a little bit more worried about Alexander Gustafsson than Anthony Smith right now.”

What's next?

Jon Jones will make his Octagon return at UFC 232 which takes place in December, as he and arch-rival Alexander Gustafsson square-off for the Light Heavyweight Title.

