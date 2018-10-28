UFC Fight Night 138: Don Madge marks his UFC debut in style against fellow newcomer Te'Jovan Edwards

Don Madge celebrates his UFC debut win

What's the story?

The UFC Lightweight Division is quite possibly the best division the company has to offer to the fight fans right now and at today's UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, we witnessed yet another clinical performance from the divisions two newcomers in the form of Don Madge and Te'Jovan Edwards.

With both fighters making their Octagon debuts, it was Madge, the young upstart from South Africa, who scored an impressive win on his debut.

In case you didn't know...

Promotional newcomers Te'Jovan Edwards, who came into his UFC debut fight fresh off his wins on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, looked to continue his momentum in his first Octagon fight against 27-year-old Don Madge.

With seven professional fights under his name, with six knockout finishes in overall, this was Edwards' first fight outside of the United States of America, as he stepped into the Octagon against Madge, who stands at a record of 7-3-1.

Madge, meanwhile, was scheduled to make his UFC debut in May against David Teymur but was ultimately pulled-off the bout due to an untimely injury.

The heart of the matter

The third preliminary fight of UFC Fight Night 138 started off in quick fashion, as UFC newcomers Don Madge and Te'Jovan Edwards started swinging at each other in wild fashion with the former landing the first few shots.

Madge then rushed forward and as the Edwards slowly started to settle in, the 27-year-old got caught in an Armbar by the South African, however, much to Edwards' credit, he did not tap out and made his way out of the submission to survive the first few minutes of the fight.

With the referee separating the two men for a short restart, Edwards tried to connect a huge right hand but eventually missed, as we came to an end of the first round.

At the start of the second round, Madge quickly charged in and caught Edwards with a high left kick and despite initially blocking it, Edwards seemed to be rattled a bit. Madge threw in another head kick and caught his opponent clean and knocked him out in a brutal fashion.

What's next?

With this win, Don Madge now kicks off his UFC career in style and will look to thrive forward in the Lightweight Division.