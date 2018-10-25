UFC Fight Night 138: Full Main Card Preview

UFC Fight Night 138 is almost upon us, and with only a few days to go, it is time to take a look at the card waiting for us as well as what can be expected from each of the fights.

With UFC 229 leaving the fans on a high after an excellent pay-per-view, which was somewhat marred by the main event's aftermath, UFC Fight Night 138 has a lot to live up to. A week away from UFC 230, the Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir will look to make sure that the event lives up to the hype which had been set up by the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov bout.

One of the involved parties from that rivalry will be co-headlining the event, as Artem Lobov takes on Michael Johnson after Zubaira was removed from the card following his actions during the brawl after the main event at UFC 229.

At this point, the fights are set to be interesting, with six fights on the main card, out of which three are in the less-than well appreciated Light Heavyweight Division.

It is up to the Light Heavyweight Division to prove that they are worthy of their place on the card, and show the fans that they are more than what the fans had been expecting.

Before heading into the main card for the night, let's take a look at the Early Preliminary and Preliminary Cards which are set to take place.

Early Preliminary Card:

Te'Jovan Edwards vs. Don Madge Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari

Preliminary Card:

Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast Calvin Kattar vs. Chris Fishgold Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

The Preliminary and Early Preliminary cards are stacked by themselves, but now, the main card itself could deliver on another level. Let's take a look at all the fights from the main card for the night.

