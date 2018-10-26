UFC Fight Night 138: Main Card Predictions

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 59 // 26 Oct 2018, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night 138 takes place on October 27, 2018

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Anthony Smith

Featherweight: Michael Johnson vs Artem Lobov

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs Patrick Cummins

Bantamweight: Andre Soukhamthath vs Jonathan Martinez

Light Heavyweight: Gian Villantev vs Ed Herman

Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs Court McGee

So, is everyone recovered from UFC 229 and it's dramatic aftermath? Good. The UFC will hope so too as attention turns to the latest edition of free television's Fight Night.

Fight Night 138 is an interesting card too. With a total of six main card bouts, there is lots to break down. The event is scheduled to be headlined by an extremely intriguing main event match between big time strikers, Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith. Renowned for their double quick Knockouts, those two big men will certainly not be paid by the hour in that bout.

Co-headlining the show is a Featherweight encounter between Michael Johnson and Artem Lobov. Johnson is a late replacement for Zubaira Tukhugov who was removed from the fight due to his role in the now infamous post-UFC 229 melee.

In fact, if UFC President, Dana White is to be believed, Tukhugov will never fight for the UFC again.

Therefore Michael Johnson now has an excellent opportunity against fellow fading veteran, Lobov to try and move his career forward once more as he reaches the twilight of his fighting years.

Beneath those two featured bouts, there are another four main card fights to enjoy. Potential highlights could well be the first main card contest between super tough Welterweight stars Alex Garcia and Court McGee as well as another pair of veterans in the Light-Heavyweight division, Gian Villantev and Ed Herman.

Who will be the big winners at the 138th edition of UFC Fight Night? SK offers up it's predictions in the following slideshow.

1 / 7 NEXT