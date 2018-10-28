UFC Fight Night 138 Moncton Results: Early Preliminary and Preliminary Card Results and Video Highlights

The UFC Fight Night 138: Moncton card appeared to have been overlooked in the lead up to the event, with hardly any hype despite having a couple of killer fights on the card.

With days to go, however, the hype arrived, and the fight card received more attention from the UFC fans. The fight card itself was impressive, with the main event between Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir.

The co-main event was another big fight, with Artem Lobov facing Michael Johnson. Also on the card was the fight between Cirkunov and Pattrick Cummins. However, if the main card was a strong one, the early preliminary and preliminary cards were no less.

With fighters like Stevie Ray featured, as well as Arhan Bhullar making his return to the Octagon to make his comeback from a loss, the card was packed. The main fight on the Preliminary Card, between Nordine Taleb and Sean Strickland, impressed a great deal as well.

Without any further ado, let's get into the results from UFC Fight Night 138: Moncton's Preliminary and Early Preliminary Fight Card.

Early Preliminary Card -

#1. Jessin Ayari vs. Stevie Ray:

Round 1: Jessin Ayari and Stevie Ray squared off in the first fight of the night, where they opened the show with a bang. In the first round, they tested each other, as they checked each other's weaknesses. Ayari got in a couple of big head shots on Ray, and tested his lead leg as well, with low kicks putting pressure on his opponent, Ray would also return the favour.

Round 2: In the 2nd round, Ayari tried to go in swinging, ignoring Ray's strikes, and got caught multiple times on the head for his troubles. Once bitten, twice shy seemed to be the message for Ayari, as he was more wary of Ray in the latter part of the fight.

Round 3: The final round of the fight saw Ayari dominate in a big way, with Ray missing every shot he tried. Ayari landed some huge killer blows. Ayari landed a number of kicks, but Ray had the most leg strikes. The two of them went the full fifteen minutes, with Ayari dominating the last round apparently, but actually, Ray landed a number of kicks and had a few big counter strikes. The last fifteen seconds saw Ayari encouraging a brawl, but they lasted the whole round.

Result: Stevie Ray defeated Jessin Ayari via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

