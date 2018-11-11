×
UFC Fight Night 139: 'Next Big Thing' with victory at UFC Denver in a bloodied match

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
News
66   //    11 Nov 2018, 11:03 IST

Maycee Barber left her opponent a bloody mess!
Maycee Barber left her opponent a bloody mess!

What's the story?

UFC Fight Night 139's main card was witness to one of the biggest up and coming stars in the Women's Strawweight Division in a brutal and bloody fight as she continued her undefeated streak.

Maycee Barber faced Hannah Cifers, with both fighters having a lot to prove, but the UFC's choice for their next big star seemed obvious among these two. Barber got a big win.

In case you didn't know...

Maycee Barber had come into this fight with 5 consecutive wins. The UFC fans seemed to see her as the next big thing in the women's division. With five wins next to her name, she had made it known that she had a timer running on her mobile phone, where she was timing herself to become the youngest women's champion in the UFC.

Winning all but one of her fights with stoppages, Barber was definitely a crowd favourite in her home state heading into the fight. Her opponent, Hannah Cifers had 8 wins and 2 losses heading into the fight, and had won all her recent fights via knockouts.

The heart of the matter

Maycee Barber started the fight well, with her sharp elbows and kicks putting Hannah Cifers on the back foot. However, it was the second round where things really changed.

Entering the second round, it was all about Barber. She cut open Cifers early on with a big elbow to the head. The moment Barber got on top of Cifers, the fight was all but over. She landed sharp elbow after elbow and cut open Cifers further until the fight had to be stopped due to the ferocity of the fight.

What's next?

Maycee Barber announced after the fight that she wanted a fight against the 15th ranked Strawweight in the Women's Strawweight Division.

If she keeps going at this rate, she might have a title fight by next year.

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
