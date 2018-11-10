×
UFC Fight Night 139 Predictions - Full Predictions For UFC Denver Fight Card

Anirban Banerjee MMA
Feature
16   //    10 Nov 2018, 14:05 IST

The Korean Zombie takes on Yair Rodriguez in a last minute fight!
The Korean Zombie takes on Yair Rodriguez in a last minute fight!

UFC Fight Night 139 has been a card which has had more than its fair share of fights changed about.

While the co-headliner of Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry remained a constant fixture, the 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung was supposed to fight former UFC Champion, Frankie Edgar. Instead, he is now facing Yair Rodriguez.

The card is a lively one, with Raquel Pennington taking on the likes of Germain de Randamie. Mike Triziano takes on Luis Pena in the first fight of the night, while Maycee Barber takes on Hannah Cifers.

Beneil Dariush and Chris Gruetzemacher were supposed to take part in a Lightweight Bout, but instead, Gruetzemacher was replaced by Thiago Moises when the former withdrew from the fight for reasons, which are as of yet unknown.

In this article, we will be looking at predictions for the upcoming event, and predict the winner for each fight on the main card, along with our reasons for choosing that particular fighter.

Before heading into a more detailed look at the main card we will take a look at the Undercard and select one fighter we predict will win at UFC Fight Night 139.

Early Preliminary Card:

Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton: Predicted Winner - Eric Shelton

Mark de La Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez: Predicted Winner - Mark de La Rosa

Preliminary Card:

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper: Predicted Winner - Amanda Cooper

Chas Skelly vs. Bob Moffett: Predicted Winner - Bob Moffett

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther: Predicted Winner - Davi Ramos

Devonte Smith vs. Julia Erosa: Predicted Winner - Devonte Smith

We will now take an individual look at each fight on the main card and choose our pick for the winner of each.

