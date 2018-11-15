×
UFC Fight Night 140 Buenos Aires: UFC Argentina Full Card Preview

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Preview
16   //    15 Nov 2018, 16:24 IST

Santiago Ponzinibbio has the weight of Argentina on his shoulders at UFC Fight Night 140
Santiago Ponzinibbio has the weight of Argentina on his shoulders at UFC Fight Night 140

One of the biggest fight promotions in the world, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), travels to the heavenly city of Buenos Aires, Argentina this Saturday night.

Argentina will become the 3rd country in South America to host UFC, after Chile and Brazil. Held in Arena Parque Roca, UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires will be the country's first UFC event. The country will become the 24th country in the world to host the fight promotion in the 25 years of its existence.

Santiago Ponzinibbio is scheduled to face Neil Magny in his home country, headlining the event. With both fighters coming into the bout on the back of a winning streak, it will be an interesting fight, which will have the locals riled up.

The co-headliner of the night will have Ricardo Lamas face off against Darren Elkins in a fight which is sure to be a challenge for both fighters.

In this article, we will take a detailed look at each of the fights on the main card and figure out what to expect from the card. Before that, however, let's take a look at the UFC Fight Night 140 card for preliminary and early preliminary fights. 

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass):

Nad Narimani vs. Anderson dos Santos

Devin Powell vs. Jesus Pinedo

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1):

Laureano Staropoli vs. Hector Aldana

Humberto Bandenay vs. Austin Arnett

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki

Michel Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabiński

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

Calvillo's (left) last fight did not end well for her
#6 Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Botelho

In the first fight of the main card, the American fighter, Cynthia Calvillo takes on Brazilian mixed martial artist Poliana Botelho.

Poliana Botelho is on an amazing run. With a record of 7-1, she has won her last five fights in a row, with the last two of those being in the UFC. Now, with an impressive record to back her up, she will be hoping to beat Calvillo in a fight which sees her opponent try to return from her last loss.

Calvillo has fought in 7 different fights in her career and has made a habit of winning -- a habit that was brought to a swift end with her last night which saw her 6-fight winning streak come to an end.

After three successful fights in the UFC, her last one ended badly as Carla Esparza dominated her and won via Unanimous Decision.

