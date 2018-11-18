UFC Fight Night 140 Results: Jesus Pinedo vs Devin Powell - Pinedo trumps at Argentina

Jesus Pinedo and Devin Powell in action at UFC Fight Night 140!

What's the story?

UFC Fight Night 140 witnessed a great match-up in the lightweight division between Jesus Pinedo vs Devin Powell. After methodically using his skill set to his best advantage, Pinedo secured a win via decision after going the full distance with Powell in an action-packed lightweight bout.

In case you didn't know...

Jesus "El Mudo" Pinedo is a mixed martial artist from Peru, competing in the lightweight division of the UFC. With an official record of 15 wins alongside just 4 setbacks in the Octagon, Pinedo stepped into his fight with Devin Powell with an impressive 7 fight win streak outside the UFC.

Devin Powell currently also fights in the lightweight division in the UFC. After suffering a split decision loss in his first amateur mixed martial arts bout, Powell won his next three fights within the span of just over a year. Following his unanimous and split decision loss against Drakkar Klose and Darrel Horcher respectively, he secured his first win in the UFC against Alvaro Herrera via technical knockout on the night of UFC on FOX, in Calgary.

The heart of the matter

Jesus Pinedo started the proceedings of the fight by attempting a couple of back to back left high kicks. Just over a minute into the first round, Pinedo landed a precisely timed one-two combination to drop Devin Powell to the ground.

Powell went on to try and close the distance after springing back up to his feet, successfully landing a few knees whilst attempting the clinch. Powell managed to land an over the top right hand, but success was short lived as Pinedo took him to the ground with ease once again.

Pinedo landing a solid right hook on Powell!

Into the second round of the fight, Powell started to block the body kicks from Pinedo and used outside leg kicks to counter-attack. In the clinch, both fighters managed to land significant strikes while staying in the pocket. Pinedo once again took Powell to the ground and managed to land a right hammer fist, followed by a few more shots on the ground during the final moments of round number two.

During the third and final round, Pinedo landed a nice left high kick, followed by jabs and kicks to the body. The fight went the distance to see Pinedo take the win via decision.

What's next?

Jesus Pinedo's lanky structure and unorthodox fighting style seem to be working its magic in the lightweight division. Who next would you consider as a stylistically equivalent opponent for "El Mudo"?

Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.