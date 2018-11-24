UFC Fight Night 141: Alistair Overeem eyes rematch against Francis Ngannou

Overeem vs Ngannou 2 on the cards?

What's the story?

After having picked up a win over the debuting Sergey Pavlovich at tonight's UFC Fight Night 141 in Beijing, China, veteran UFC fighter Alistair Overeem is all set to go again with another top Heavyweight contender in the form of Francis Ngannou.

In case you didn't know...

Former UFC Heavyweight Title contender Overeem is finally back to winning ways after his brilliant performance at UFC Fight Night 141 which took place in Beijing, China. Facing off against promotional newcomer Sergey Pavlovich, Overeem dominated the fight from the get-go and earned a very promising, brutal first-round TKO win.

After losing to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes, who competed in the main event of the same card, Overeem's win now puts him back in the heavyweight rankings, as 'The Reem' now starts his climb towards yet another title shot.

The heart of the matter

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing, China, Heavyweight rivals Overeem and Ngannou were both victorious, earning spectacular first-round wins in their respective co-main event and main event bouts.

In the post-fight press conference, Overeem stated that he's now willing to fight Ngannou in a rematch. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

“I have a lot of respect for Francis Ngannou. But I’m very ready for a second fight.”

In addition to this, Overeem also stated that the second fight will be a lot different from the first and he also feels a lot more energized and motivated.

“I can promise you the second fight will be different from the first fight. I made changes to my camp and I feel very energized, very motivated. The second fight will be different from the first fight, I guarantee that.”

What's next?

Following Overeem's impressive win at UFC Fight Night 141, the former heavyweight title contender will now look at the bigger picture and try and secure a few mouthwatering matches against some top heavyweight fighters. A rematch with Ngannou could very well be on the cards.